MyXR, Inc. Brings Global Involvement to New Regional Headquarters in Bowling Green





BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WBKO) – MyXR, Inc. announced Tuesday its move to Bowling Green as part of the emerging tech and storytelling scene.

The company will initially occupy 1,200 square feet of space at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus Headquarters and will create over 60 new jobs in the area.

MyXR, Inc. joins a growing community of companies in the emerging technology and storytelling sectors through aggressive economic development initiatives supported by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and the WKU Innovation Campus.

The Chamber of Commerce organizes the region’s economic development efforts, the Innovation Campus is a hub for applied research, innovation projects and talent development, and is the center of the six Central Region Ecosystems (CREATE) for Arts, Technology and Entrepreneurship. One of our innovation hubs. Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet KY Innovation.

Ron Bunch, CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, announced that MyXR, Inc. will join Kentucky’s fastest growing city in a new technology and storytelling ecosystem just north of Nashville. We are proud to contribute to the development of Introducing a company built to captivate and inspire millions with a scalable software platform is a huge win for the community.

WKU Innovation Campus CEO Buddy Steen said he is excited to see companies like MyXR, Inc. join the region’s storytelling and emerging technology ecosystem.

Applied artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies are helping shape our work, personal, family and civic lives, said Steen. We want to attract and retain companies committed to improving every aspect of our lives, with a focus on creating immersive experiences that combine new technology with powerful transmedia storytelling. I’m here. As part of that, he is pleased to have MyXR, Inc. join him.

Hans Koch, Chairman and CEO of MyXR Inc., said of the importance of this decision and selection process:

For our team, prospects and shareholders, choosing the WKU Innovation Campus and Kentucky was an easy decision after a lengthy vetting process, said Koch. Kentucky’s public and private communities welcome both his mat and playbook for growing our business, providing better services and software, and giving us the opportunity to create a world-class corporate hub. provided.

Through the participation of companies like MyXR, Inc., we are actively contributing to the growth and development of the region’s emerging technology and innovation industries, said Warren County Judge Chief Doug Gorman. This partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and his WKU Innovation Campus is a testament to the supportive and positive spirit of our community. We look forward to making a positive impact on the local economy and talent attraction efforts.

This is a great opportunity for Bowling Green to showcase its new technology and storytelling scene, and we are thrilled to have MyXR, Inc. join our community,” said Mayor Todd Olcott. XR technology can be used to create immersive experiences that foster community engagement and cultural exchange.

In supporting the growth of this emerging technology and storytelling sector, the Chamber of Commerce and Innovation Campus has also put a strong focus on supporting, attracting and retaining talent. Innovation Campus has opened its new 30,000-square-foot HE Collaborative SmartSpace at its headquarters. It is a 24/7 shared working space with a membership model for professionals who want to meet, collaborate, learn and network with other talented professionals. We also launched the CO/CREATE Talent Database for out-of-region talent looking to build a career in the region.

