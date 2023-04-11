NYPD Introduces Two Robotic Security Technologies, GPS Darts System





New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keecchant Sewell announced Tuesday the introduction of two robotic police technologies and a GPS-based system to track stolen vehicles.

One of the robotic technologies Adams and Swewell showcased at a Times Square press conference was the Digidog, a four-legged robotic dog manufactured by Boston Dynamics. The city had previously introduced it under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. But Adams said on Tuesday that “some people were loudly against it,” resulting in Digidog being phased out less than a year after he did.

At a press conference, Adams said, “Desidogs are at their limit.”

The city has acquired two Digidogs. City officials say it cost $750,000 and was paid out of property forfeiture funds.

NYPD Director Jeffrey Maddrey said the New York City Fire Department has been using Digidog since last year and has had success with the technology. According to Madley, police use two robotic dogs in high-risk situations such as bomb threats and hostage negotiations.

“Influx of Ghost Cars”

The department also announced that it is leasing a K5 autonomous security robot made by California-based security camera and robotics maker Knightscope. The company claims the robot will use artificial intelligence to provide real-time incident notifications to emergency personnel. It also has a 360-degree eye-level video feed, 16 microphones and a license plate reader.

The agency said the K5 robots will be deployed around Times Square, including a subway station, and will be used in a six-month pilot program starting this summer. Sewell said neither Digidogs nor his K5 robot use facial recognition.

The NYPD also announced plans to test a location tracking system known as StarChase GPS. It’s a high-tech dart gun used to tag fleeing vehicles, allowing officers to track the suspect’s movements.

“Over the last few years, there has been an influx of ghost cars and cars with paper plates, increasing car theft and being used for other crimes,” says Chell. “And the reason we do this is so that cops can stay safe, limit tracking, and let GPS do its job.”

budget cuts

The announcement of the new technology comes as the mayor calls on nearly all New York City agencies to cut their budgets by 4% next year. The City Department of Education and the City University of New York were asked to cut their budgets by just 3%.

A spokesperson for Adams confirmed to StateScoop that the city’s Innovation Agency would also need to cut its budget by 4% and have until Friday to submit a proposed savings plan to the mayor’s office.

“In every era, we have maximized public and police safety through new technology, and that approach continues today,” said Sewell. “We want the public to know that our use of these technologies is transparent, consistent, and always in collaboration with the people we serve. As with, we will continue to evaluate its use and impact on the City.”

Adams said the three technologies are “just the beginning” and that he is looking at new forms of public safety. Citing the promotion of artificial intelligence technology to prevent crime and catch criminals, he said he left it to Chief Technology Officer Matt Fraser and others to find new technology the city could use. said.

