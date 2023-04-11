Web Summit sells out inaugural event in Rio de Janeiro





Rio de Janeiro to Host South America’s First Web Summit Event

Web Summit, one of the world’s largest tech conferences, has announced that tickets to its first event in South America, to be held in Rio de Janeiro next month, are sold out.

Web Summit expects over 20,000 people to attend the four-day event originally scheduled for 5,000 delegates. Ticket prices range from BRL 2,045 ($404) for exhibition floor-only entry to BRL 49,995 ($9,888) chairperson ticket type, which includes access to the speakers’ evening reception and investor lounge, the Rio Conference sold out faster. According to organizers, there are no other Web Summit-branded events.

The list of technology, business, political and cultural leaders, who will discuss the latest trends and innovations in technology, includes Nubank founder and CEO David Vlez and Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes. It contains. The country’s new technology and innovation hub.

Other speakers include Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal, and KondZilla, owner of the largest YouTube channel in Brazil and Latin America and the third largest music channel in the world with 65.9 million subscribers. included.

Web Summit Founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave said:

Since its inception in 2009, the Web Summit has grown from a small gathering of tech enthusiasts in Dublin to an umbrella of international conferences attracting tens of thousands of attendees worldwide. In addition to the major conferences in Lisbon, Web Summit is also the organizer of Collision in New Orleans and RISE in Hong Kong.

The event in Rio de Janeiro will serve as a global hub for Web Summit, including plans to launch events in Tokyo and Toronto in the next few years, in addition to emerging markets around the world, including a conference in Qatar scheduled for early 2024. This is the latest move in our expansion strategy.

In addition to its events portfolio, the company has also launched other initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship and tackle the digital divide in emerging economies. This includes the Women in Tech Initiative and Road to Web Summit programs, which provide funding and support for women technologists and startups in developing countries.

