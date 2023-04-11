Google withdraws 22Bet YouTube ad featuring Brendon McCallum





Google has reportedly withdrawn a controversial gambling ad campaign featuring former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCallum.

An advertisement by foreign bookmaker 22Bet has sparked the ire of both TAB and the Problem Gambling Foundation.

YouTube’s parent company, Google, has removed the ad for violating its policies, reports 1News.

TAB said the ad used shady tactics to recruit speculators.

The ads were frequently shown to New Zealand users on YouTube through multiple advertiser accounts, garnering complaints. This included an angry post on McCollum’s Facebook page, now England’s head coach.

But less than a week after the Stuffs article about the Cyprus-based website’s ads, Google told 1News that the ads had been removed from YouTube.

A Google spokesperson told 1News:

Gambling ads are only allowed if they comply with that policy and the advertiser is a New Zealand State Licensed Entity.

Stuff has reached out to Google for comment.

The Problem Gambling Foundation has filed a complaint about an advertisement to the Department of the Interior (DIA), which regulates gambling.

A 22bet ad featuring former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCallum.

Foundation spokesperson Andree Froud said gambling laws prohibit foreign companies from advertising gambling services to New Zealanders.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was questioned on Tuesday about an ad promoting sports betting.

Ultimately, these are issues for regulators to investigate, he said.

There are some clear laws about what they can and can’t do. So ultimately regulators have to follow it up.

When asked if consumers wanted more protection, Hipkins didn’t rule out further efforts in that area.

We know that the world has changed and the whole issue of online gambling has changed a lot. This is something we need to make sure regulatory settings are moving to keep up with.

22bet ad featuring Brendon McCullum.

A DIA spokesperson said last week that 22Bet’s advertising is misleading as it is not a New Zealand registered sports bookmaker and is not licensed or regulated in New Zealand by the DIA.

According to a DIA spokesperson, we are now contacting 22Bet to advise them to change any misleading marketing or ads that imply they are a New Zealand based gambling operator. We are looking into possible ways.

22Bet’s advertising campaign calls for New Zealand to follow Australia’s lead and ban unregulated businesses not based in the country from offering gambling services to its citizens.

Cameron Rodger, TAB’s chief commercial officer, said the 22Bets ad was a prime example of an overseas operator looking to tap into one of the last relatively available markets in wealthy countries. I was.

We understand that the government is considering options regarding restrictions on foreign operators, and we hope that this work will progress quickly.

Among the complaints posted online was Michael Nolan. I am being attacked by them all over the internet.

