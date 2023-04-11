Google News app: how to stop annoying videos from autoplaying





One of the things that really annoys me about various feeds today (whether social or news) is the random autoplay of videos that inevitably lead to embarrassing situations or frighten the cat (or wife). I use the Google News app on my Pixel 7 Pro every day. This is one of many sources to find news.

You may not have noticed the Google News app, but it’s a great way to collect your favorite news topics in one place. With a little setup, you’ll have all the news you want (no news you don’t need). You can also easily share your news and save it for later. To get the most out of the app, there is a Newsstand feature where you can find and add sources.

Over the years, I have found the Google News app to be a very comfortable source of information. But lately, I’ve noticed more and more videos in my feed startling me with autoplay.

Ah!

Did I forget to say how much I hate autoplay? I’ve gone to great lengths to prevent anything from autoplaying on my phone, even going so far as to silence it 24/7. It’s annoying to me. However, some videos circumvent settings and display content loudly even when the phone is in silent mode. Needless to say, this is a feature I had to address ASAP. I wouldn’t actually do that, but the idea of ​​fixing my phone to the wall is certainly satisfying enough.

Luckily, this autoplay problem is very easy to fix. Before you smash your phone into a concrete slab, here’s how to fix it.

Stop autoplaying videos in Google News

What you need: All you need is a mobile phone with the Google News app installed. This is either Android or iOS. As long as you have the Google News app installed, you should be fine.

First, open the Google News app on your device. This can be done from the home screen or the Android App Drawer.

On the Google News main page, tap your profile icon in the upper right corner, then in the pop-up menu[ニュースの設定]Tap.

This settings window is inside the Google News app.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

[Google ニュースの設定]on the page,[フィード内の動画を自動再生], and tap In the popup that appears,[無効]Tap. This will change the settings and close the popup.

You can also enable autoplay only on Wi-Fi networks to save data.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

You can see that autoplay is disabled. This means that videos in your Google News Feed won’t play automatically.

Disabled autoplay of videos in Google News.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Videos in the Google News app no ​​longer play automatically when scrolling. Congratulations on reaching the next level of peace with your phone.

