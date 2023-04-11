



South Kingstown, Rhode Island — Billions of tiny baby oysters will soon have a new high-tech farm in Wakefield. Rhode Island shellfish farmers will now have immediate access to a healthier, more predictable supply of oyster larvae, enabling them to produce consistently high quality oysters year-round. Also, researchers at the University of Rhode Island will soon open a new state-of-the-art research and innovation center to study clams, aquaculture, and more, and a test kitchen directly across the street.

After years of planning and local input from residents, U.S. Senator Jack Reed today announced Perry, a graduate of the University of Rhode Island (URI) who founded Matunak Oyster Farm, Matunak Oyster Bar and Matunak Vegetable Farm. Laso joined URI and member principal investigators. The East Coast Shellfish Producers Association officially breaks ground at the Matunak Shellfish Hatchery and Research Center.

This new 4,118-square-foot facility is a partnership between URI and Matunak Oyster Farms and will serve as a full-fledged fish farm/hatchery to grow and supply oyster seeds in and out of Rhode Island. The hatchery will be a resource for the state’s shellfish farmers, acting as a research and technology hub to help farmers improve productivity and increase production.

In addition to oysters, the hatchery hopes to farm alternative aquaculture species such as Gulf scallops, sea urchins, or possibly different types of seaweed. Through research, we help ensure safer consumer products and increase the value per unit of Rhode Island-farmed shellfish crops.

When complete, the $2.4 million Waterfront Hatchery will have two main floors and a three-story mezzanine area. First he has a large high-tech spawning and aquaculture tank on the second floor where the young oysters are formed and filter-fed by in-house farmed water and algae. When the oyster larvae are large enough, they are moved to a setting tank where they attach to the shell and become spat. The fry are then surveyed and assessed for size and strength before being sold to farmers and transported to oyster farms in and around Rhode Island.

Oyster farming can have a positive impact on Rhode Island’s economy and environment. Once completed, this state-of-the-art oyster hatchery will facilitate bivalve research, increase production capacity and ensure a steady supply of oyster fry. We harness the latest research and technology to rejuvenate nature and enable local shellfish farmers to consistently produce high quality oysters year-round. Ultimately, it will help boost sales for aquaculture in Rhode Island. Aquaculture is good for the environment and our economy, and is vital to the future of sustainable seafood and the health of local waters, Sen. , the equipment these researchers need. Reed also allocated an additional $1 million to URI in fiscal year 2022 to support ongoing aquaculture and seafood research.

On behalf of URI researchers, I am very excited about the research opportunities offered by this unique facility. This has ranged from developing disease and environmental stress tolerant lines of oysters for farmers in England, to finding ways to address production bottlenecks and conducting new trials. Her Marta Gomez-Chiarri, professor of fisheries, animal and veterinary sciences at URI, describes how to sustainably grow crustaceans.

The Matunak Clam Hatchery and Research Center puts us at the forefront of oyster research and will be a win for the state to help ensure a sustainable and vibrant aquaculture industry. Leveraging government investments, expertise and innovation from local businesses to pool resources here with the common goal of producing locally farmed, world class oysters that can be added to any menu. doing. Oysters, shellfish, seaweed, etc. are also spawned, and we will provide them not only to our own aquaculture but also to other aquaculture farms. Oysters are vital to the health of coastal ecosystems and have been named one of America’s top 15 seafood restaurants, says Perry Raso, owner of Matunak Oyster Farm and Matunak Oyster Bar. Senator Reed has been instrumental in making this initiative a reality. He is a longtime Rhode Island aquaculture champion and I thank him for helping people like me grow their businesses.

We are thrilled with this milestone. ECSGA has been leading this large-scale oyster genetic improvement project for over a decade. This means that really talented geneticists are doing important work here, developing different strains of oysters, and working with commercial growers who can work side by side with these great scientists. It means growing them in different locations around England. And bringing specimens back to the lab with optimal characteristics such as shell shape and growth rate so they can spawn the following year. The result will be region-adapted, disease-tolerant and high-performing oysters, said Bob Roth, executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association. Thank you Senator Reed for your continued support of our industry and driving its growth. Rhode Island oysters have put smiles on faces across the country and have also boosted tourism in the Maritime State.

The contractor responsible for building the new facility is DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. The construction phase he plans to complete in winter 2023. The new building will then be equipped with the latest technology for researchers and scientists. Processing and monitoring systems, high performance computing and smart environmental monitoring equipment.

Once operational, the shellfish seeds will be available to local and regional oyster farmers. The Matunuck Shellfish Hatchery and Research Center will grow shellfish larvae for restoration projects and will work with the University of Rhode Island to develop alternative species such as Gulf scallops, sea urchins and seaweed. region.

There are now 84 oyster farms in Rhode Island, and hundreds more in the area, with the potential to buy seeds and participate in restoration projects.

In 2002, the total value of aquaculture in Rhode Island was approximately $300,000. That year, Senator Reed secured about $2 million in federal funding to hatch the Rhode Island Aquaculture Initiative. This has increased the breadth and depth of the Maritime State’s aquaculture industry.

By 2021, Rhode Island’s aquaculture industry will grow to produce $7 million annually, according to the Rhode Island Coastal Resource Management Council (CRMC).

