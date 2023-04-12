Springfield takes steps to become tech hub





SPRINGFIELD, Vt. On Monday, April 10, the Springfield Selectboard heard a presentation from Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) Interim Executive Director Marguerite Dibble. Dibble reported on her BRICs involvement in the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC), a program that supports entrepreneurship in the Springfield area.

BRIC recently opened a shared workspace in a former school building at 60 Park Street. It’s a place where people can meet, connect, and have access to the latest technology and high-speed internet. The goal is to provide an incubator, Dibble said. Three times a year, he delivers 10-week programs that provide companies with everything they need to go from the idea stage to concrete, groundbreaking launches.

Together, the BRIC and SRDC are reimagining Springfield as a vibrant technology hub. One way they can move toward that goal is by supporting his STEM education efforts in the area. The idea is to expose students to different technologies from an early age, Dibble explained. Promote innovation within the community.

Director Walter Merton commented that the Inclusion Committee had scheduled a housing meeting on April 21 from 5-7 p.m. I was so excited.

SRDC Executive Director Bob Flint was present and shared his enthusiasm for the BRIC-led program. Flint reported that SRDC recently received more than $6 million to invest in Springfield and other Vermont communities.

Flint said the demolition of the 43 Park Street building is currently working on procurement requirements such as a mortgage to conduct a review. Flint said they are coordinating their work as much as possible and are working to avoid duplicating work and repeated remobilizations. Flint reports that some of the evaluation work began last week, and the town is now receiving funding through his ARPA and other resources.

A major water project was underway on Clinton Street near the former J&L building, and the maple trees in front of the building had to be removed. According to SRDC, the tree had been dying and diseased for years, but had postponed cutting it because it meant so much to the Springfield community. SRDC fully intends, in consultation with state forestry experts, to incorporate more suitable and hardier trees into new site designs.

Flint said it was heartbreaking to see the trees marching along Clinton Street, but let’s put something that will last for the next 70+ years.

Board member Michael Martin commented: It’s sad to see them go away. Thank you very much, Bob.

Thanks Mike. Flint replied, fingers crossed every winter.

SRDC is also working with the town to coordinate the extension of the Toonerville Trail that runs along the property’s riverside.

The Board has approved an event permit for the River Valley Tech Center to host a job fair at Riverside Middle School on Friday, April 14 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

The board examined the list of liquor license approvals and committee appointments. Town manager Jeff Morbus presented the noise ordinance for approval, and Martin said it should be revised to detail the purpose of the permit. Why issue an exemption? Martin asked. For fireworks? drag racing? live music? The ordinance was approved while the requested amendments were pending, and the board authorized his Mobus to respond to all requests under his 12 hours.

Mobus reported that the Eureka Culvert Plan is set to begin in late September, and the town has received a building grant to cover all construction costs.

