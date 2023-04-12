Google Maps upgrade makes navigating national parks even easier





3 national parks that will top your to-do list

Acadia, the Everglades and Zion are not to be missed, according to USA Todays 10 Best National Parks Readers’ Choice.

Scott L. Hall, USA TODAY

A new feature in Google Maps makes it less likely that you’ll get lost on your next trip to a national park.

The online navigation platform is rolling out four updates this month to help users explore America’s national parks even if they lose cell phone coverage.

Key sights can be identified at a glance with photo highlights. Click through to find more details, images, and reviews from the Google Maps community.

Popular trails are mapped from start to finish and include crowdsourced photos, tips and reviews from fellow users.

Whether you’re traveling by car, on foot, or by bike, you’ll find more detailed directions to parking lot entrances and trailheads.

Park maps can be downloaded for offline use. Guests can see their location as a dynamic blue dot, as well as the location of amenities such as restrooms.

America’s Least Visited National Parks: Perfect for Nature Lovers Who Don’t Like Crowds

Would you like to enter the national park?With this app your mind can still wander there

“As someone who has visited 24 national parks in the United States, I am very excited to introduce these helpful updates to Google Maps that will make it easier for millions of park visitors to explore, navigate and discover. We have parks all over the country,” Google Maps product manager Michael Curtes said in a statement.

Some features are already available in parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite. It will roll out across the National Park Service’s 424 sites in April before expanding to parks around the world in the coming months.

