FCC Opens Space Agency to Modernize Satellite Policy





The FCC officially opened its new space agency on Tuesday as part of the commission’s plan to rethink and modernize its satellite policy. The FCC has appointed Julie Carney as Director of Space and Ethan Lucarelli as Director of International Affairs.

It formalizes a move the FCC introduced in November 2022 and voted to approve earlier this year. Split the International Secretariat, which currently deals with international telecommunications and satellite policy and licensing, to create a Space Secretariat and a separate International Secretariat.

The FCC is nothing new to regulating and supporting the space industry, but this reorganization will better support the new age of satellites and the broader space economy, said FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Launched today, this reimagined Space Agency will support U.S. leadership in the emerging space economy, promote long-term technological capabilities to address satellite policy, and support other agencies on all these issues. It plans to improve coordination with the Kickoff event on Tuesday, Rosenworcel said during the livestream. Meanwhile, our Office of International Affairs seeks to position us for the global challenges to come.

The Space Agency leads policy analysis and rulemaking, approves satellite and earth station systems, and serves as a focal point for coordinating space policy with other US government agencies.

The Office of International Affairs (OIA) is responsible for engaging with foreign and international regulatory committees, including multilateral and regional bodies. We also license international telecommunications facilities and services and advise the FCC on foreign ownership matters.

Carney joined the committee in February as a senior advisor to lead this transition. She has previously worked in the private sector for telecommunications companies such as Twilio, Loon (Alphabet), National Public Radio, MCI, Consumer Technology Association, and in private law practice.

Carney said the space agency will work on the FCC’s space innovation agenda to accelerate space applications, innovate technology and update space safety regulations. She shared an open invitation to the industry to share information, collaborate and collaborate.

At the event, Mr. Carney really understands that he plays a key role in promoting US leadership and fostering cooperation between industry and government. together to modernize regulations and support innovation. At the same time, with a focus on orbital debris and space safety, he looks to the FCC and colleagues within the industry to prioritize regulatory processes and transparency.

Lucarelli recently served as legal counsel to Chairman Rosenworthel on radio and international policy matters, has also advised on public safety issues, and has served as an advisor to the FCC’s Office of Radio Communications. He previously worked at Inmarsat and Wiley Rein LLP.

Lucarelli spoke of the importance of the International Affairs Office compared to the FCC’s in-house international consultancy firm. He said his top priorities include preparing for World Radiocommunication Conference 23 (WRC-23), leading international efforts on issues such as unconnected connectivity, and managing his FCC efforts on international standards. said.

Identifying the Office of International Affairs recognizes that the international component is involved in all substantive work done across institutions and all departments. It is very important that you do this now. Recognizing the global focus on what is happening here in the United States, we reflect on this moment of globalization in telecommunications policy. There is also much to be learned from what is happening globally, Lucarelli said.

Additionally, the Commission announced the appointment of Ronald Repasi as Chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology and Joel Taubenblatt as Chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

