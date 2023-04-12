



Google Nest Thermostat Snow

The latest models of Nest thermostats offer the same ENERGY STAR® certified savings found in all Nest Smart thermostats, automatically turning off to save energy when you leave the house, and using the Google Home app. It has features such as being able to use it and control it from anywhere. New Savings Finder, Rush Hour Rewards, Seasonal Savings, and HVAC Alerts help you monitor your heating or cooling system. You can also use Google Assistant to change the temperature with simple commands like “Hey Google, turn up the temperature”. And the guided installation makes it easy, typically in less than 30 minutes.

Heating System Compatibility Checker: Nest Compatibility Checker

Product advantage

Easy to install and use. Designed for self-installation. Installation usually takes him less than 30 minutes. Quickly create a schedule that works for you. To change the temperature, swipe the touch bar on the side or use the Google Home app from anywhere.

You can operate from anywhere. Change the temperature, adjust your schedule and more from the free Google Home app. * Or ask Google to change the temperature. Just say “OK Google, turn up the heat”. **

Compatible with the Google Home app. Easily adjust temperature and comfort settings from anywhere using the Google Home app. *

Caring for the heating and cooling system. The thermostat monitors your heating and cooling system and alerts you if something is wrong***. It can also send you useful reminders, such as when it’s time to change your filters.

ENERGY STAR certified thermostat. The Nest Thermostat’s energy-saving features are ENERGY STAR certified by the EPA. **** Nest Thermostat can also use sensors and your phone’s location to see if you’re out. Then you can set it to eco temperature to save energy.

Environmentally friendly design. Nest thermostats are designed with recycled materials to reduce waste. Its plastic parts contain 49% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Find ways to help save money. Savings Finder looks for more ways to save and suggests fine-tuning your schedule.

*Remote control and mobile notifications require working internet and Wi-Fi. **Compatible device required. ***Nest provides alerts to notify you of potential issues with your HVAC system. The purpose is to provide useful information, but does not make any kind of endorsement, representation or warranty as to the health of the HVAC system. An alert does not replace a diagnosis by her qualified HVAC professional. ****ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered trademarks owned by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Product Specifications Manufacturer Model: Google Nest GA01334-US Display: 2.4″ QVGA IPS LCD (240 x 320 pixels) with digital brightness enhancement film and mirror glass lens Product Dimensions: 3.3″ x 1.07″ Color: Charcoal or Snow Thermostat Sensor: Motion , temperature, humidity, capacitive touch, ambient light Warranty: 1 year Includes: thermostat display, base, mounting screws and label, quick start card, welcome guide, safety and warranty

