Questions and concerns remain after the invasion in the province of Naples





Naples police said a man broke into the police headquarters and took off in a tactical uniform.

In a statement, the Naples PD said it was actively reviewing security measures in the department. has already begun to strengthen

Incident reports raise questions about departmental safety and security. Therefore, WINK News reached out to all Naples City Council members, the Mayor and the Mayor to get an answer.

According to Moulton’s arrest report, the code needed to enter the Naples police station was cracked Friday night after the door was yanked.

I beg your question, how easily can someone enter a city building?

“Investigators are looking into the root cause you mentioned, possibly this person just pulled the door. There may be other issues here,” Naples City Councilman Terry Hutchison said. Told.

Councilman Hutchison is the only mayor willing to speak with Winknews on the topic. Alderman Hutchison said the safety and security of buildings in the city of Naples is a top priority, he told WINK News.

In a statement, the Naples PD said further reviews were actively underway in terms of access points, security measures and policies to ensure that all measures were taken to protect the buildings of the city. I said there is.

But since Moulton walked into police station buildings with police equipment, are these buildings now guarded? However, the Napoli PD said current measures prevented Moulton from accessing the classified area.

However, it reportedly took more than two hours for police to learn that an intruder was inside the building. And more than six hours to arrest the suspect.

But will Moulton’s cheeky recklessness induce imitation?

“There are places where individuals might want to try this sort of thing. The city of Naples is not the place. I can assure you that you don’t want to commit a crime by coming here,” Alderman Hutchison said. Told.

Without a doubt, I will use Moulton as an example.

“I believe we will probably use our law to the fullest to remedy this situation and ensure that this individual is held accountable,” Hutchison said.

Naples PD said Moulton faces two robberies and one Grand Theft. They claimed he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he was arrested.The city of Naples plans to release its own statement on what happened, said Jay Boudeswar, manager of the city of Naples. He said there is

