Google TV adds over 800 free channels.how to access

Access to all video streaming content can be expensive. While juggling subscriptions to various streaming services, you still have to pay for cable. Google TV now offers 800 free channels for your streaming experience and lower costs.

On Tuesday, Google announced a new live TV experience on its Google TV platform. This allows the user to browse her 800+ free TV channels in one place.

Google TV makes us rethink the phrase that TV is nothing. Starting today, Google TV brings together 800+ free channels from multiple providers all in one place. From breaking news to classic reruns, there’s something for everyone https://t.co/rYWpSJ5yVV

Google (@Google) April 11, 2023

Channels come from multiple providers including Tubi, Plex and Haystack News, all[ライブ]It’s in the tab. Premium his programs such as NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX news channels are also available.

If you want access to channels in other languages, that is also included. According to the blog post, Google TV shows are available in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Additionally, Google is launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can easily access without any extra steps.

The best part is that Google TV has no subscription fees. If you have a premium live TV subscription for Sling or YouTube,[ライブ]It can also be accessed through tabs, consolidating all your channels in one place.

Owners of Google TV US devices, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with built-in Google TV from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips, can access this experience. Android TV devices are expected to roll out later this year.

