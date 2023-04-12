Google Maps finally helps in state parks





Photo: Casey Keenan (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been to a national park, you may be confused about getting around. Roads seem to split and rejoin at random. The vast expanse of natural wonder isn’t dotted with cell towers and Wi-Fi hotspots to help you make sense of things. Now Google seems to want to address this issue.

In a series of updates due this month, the company aims to make the map usable for navigating national parks. Whether it’s improving trail routes, highlighting attractions and sights, or all-important mapping that doesn’t require the internet, Google Maps can really help in a national park pinch.

First announced in our update blog post, the major updates are highlights of attractions within the national parks. Iconic locations within the park, of which Google uses Old Faithful in Yellowstone as an example, are marked on the map like any other business. All the information you would expect with photos, reviews and maps.

The trail has also been upgraded. Instead of searching for a single pin placed in the middle of the trail, Maps users can immediately see the length of the entire path. where are you coming from and where are you going? This is very helpful for those trying to get to these attractions or just getting home in the car. Directions within these trails will also be more accurate and convenient.

Finally, the big one: offline maps. By downloading locations in advance, Maps users can navigate parks with limited cellular service. National parks are notorious for not being modernized. This is great until your phone tells you where the nearest restroom is. Now you can.

These few updates should make the map more functional for all your wilderness explorations and overland adventures. Just make sure you take the time to pay attention to the park itself. That’s why you are there.

