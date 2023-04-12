Australian scientists create replicas of human lungs and call for an end to animal testing.chemistry





Wojciech Chrzanowski, a professor of nanomedicine, is heartbroken when he recalls some of his early scientific work in which research involving animal experiments was inevitable.

Chrzanowski said the moment you start working in a lab and have to squeeze and cut animals, you feel sorry for them.

I have participated in baboon trials before and they are really smart. As soon as they start approaching the cage, they start screaming, hitting things and hiding. They know something bad is going to happen to them. It’s heartbreaking.

Chrzanowski sounded anguished when he recalled working with a vegan scientist who started vomiting in a lab after engaging in animal research. Rather than accept such experiments as a reality of medical work, he decided that a better method was needed.

Aside from animal welfare concerns, findings from studies in animals are often not applicable or reproducible in humans due to differences in biochemistry and anatomy. It is difficult to obtain ethical approval and fund human clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of drugs and treatments without proving

When Chrzanowski moved from Poland to Australia 13 years ago to found a nanobioengineering group at the University of Sydney, he gave a seminar on bioprinting. Produces enough ink to print tissue models for medical research. Mechanisms of drugs and diseases can be studied and tested in these laboratory printed models rather than in animals.

Chrzanowski said perhaps three people attended the seminar. Everyone told me it would never work.

But later in April, Chrzanowski and his colleagues will publish a paper in the peer-reviewed journal Biomaterials Research on a technology that goes further than bioprinting.

They successfully grew replica human lungs in a lab at the University of Sydney’s Nanolaboratory, where Chrzanowski is now deputy director. Their scientific papers even include instructions on how to grow them.

An unhealthy mini-lung (left) and a healthy mini-lung.Photo: University of Sydney

Just a few millimeters wide, the lungs bear little resemblance to human lungs. They are contained in plastic tubes, and when viewed from the top of the tube, the lungs resemble small clumps of jelly spread over a thin membrane.

Chrzanowski said these plastic cages are placed in an incubator where the lungs are fully monitored at all times.

You need to know that your lungs have grown enough to be ready and mature for testing. This lead is continuously placed over the lung model to monitor bioelectrical signals in the lung.

Based on these signals, we can know when the lungs are fully mature and ready to begin treatment. It’s like connecting a monitor to a patient to check their heartbeat. As such, this biosensor we developed will also help us observe when treatments are working and damaged lungs are regenerating, for example.

There have been other attempts to build laboratory lungs. But they are too simplistic and too static, he says, Chrzanowski. The human lungs are constantly changing, expanding and moving due to the effects of the circulatory system and the heartbeat.

The difference between these simple models and the lungs created by Chrzanowski, who came up with this concept, and his PhD student Thanh Huyen Phan, who is integral in their design and construction, is this physiological perfusion of fluids. or contain movement. through cells.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Guardian Australia afternoon updates

Our Australian afternoon update email breaks down the day’s leading national and international stories and why they matter

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and are subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

We are entering an era that will replace animal research.Photo: Stefanie Zingsheim/University of Sydney

Chrzanowski says we started building these lungs literally cell by cell, trying to mimic human physiology as closely as possible.

That’s what makes our model unique. His two other features of the model that we’re proud of are the ability to take cells from different patients and recreate each individual in these small dishes to test personalized treatments. .

Another thing to be proud of is the size. Since many models are very small, it is not possible to perform many experiments on the same model, but our model is relatively large in millimeters in length and is used to measure immune responses, cilia beating, and mucus secretion. All in one model. .

However, the lungs of the Chrzanowskis model have limitations. When testing drugs and treatments in humans, drugs can affect different parts of the body, including the lungs, intestines, heart, and brain. it is impossible to Chrzanowski hopes to build multiple organs, connect them, and communicate with each other to make them work. But this work is decades away, and even widespread use of model lungs for research will still take him at least five years, Chrzanowski said.

Each lung takes 28 days to grow in the lab. He said it was no easy feat to get to where he is today, and it took him years to get to where he is today, including designing his leads for Smart, for example.

But in terms of building lungs, anyone with basic cell culture skills can do this.Undergraduates can run labs on these lungs. We are entering an era that will supersede animal research, and we will see its rapid acceleration. People, governments and pharmaceutical companies recognize the need to invest in this.

Other countries are more advanced than Australia in using laboratory-grown human organ models, Chrzanowski said. In January, legislation was introduced in the United States. This means that pharmaceutical companies no longer need to test new drugs on animals before conducting trials on humans. has been allocated a dedicated fund for

However, Australia is developing. Last year, the New South Wales government conducted an investigation into the use of primates and other animals in medical research. Chrzanowski attended the survey and highlighted inconsistent results from animals, especially when laboratory conditions differed.

However, the final report of the study did not recommend that primate testing be stopped, and found that current technology is not yet ready to replace animal testing. The report states: At this time, it seems more accurate to describe the emerging method as an adjunct rather than an alternative or substitute for the use of animals in medical research.

The committee called for the rapid phase-out of two specific medical research experiments for the use of rodents in the forced swim test and the smoking tower test. And then a grant was established to support alternatives to animal research.

Chrzanowski said he is working with CSIRO to develop Australia’s strategy for non-animal research. All universities should develop non-animal model laboratories and centers. they can be trusted. They are fast and accelerate research discovery and translation. Results are reproducible. Also, these models are cheaper than animal studies.

With this in mind, why haven’t we already invested in and used these models? The rest of the world has overtaken Australia in this area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/apr/11/australian-scientists-grow-replica-human-lungs-and-call-for-end-to-animal-testing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related