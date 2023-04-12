Fitbit login changed and Google explains why it’s a good thing





Google has been talking about it for months now and is doing its best to prepare loyal Fitbit users for the changes that are about to come. has been shared again, so you will need to log in to the service using your Google account. Now, if this is your first time hearing about this as a Fitbit user, don’t worry. Google accounts will only become mandatory in 2025, and the transition won’t happen for a few more years.However, new users will have to use Google accounts starting this summer.

That being said, Google offers options for existing users, such as being able to migrate your Fitbit account to a new Google account. But new Fitbit users will have to start with a Google account in the summer. Veterans of the service may be unhappy with this change, but the move to Google has several advantages. Perhaps most important is privacy and security. Google, the parent company of his Fitbit, has promised not to use data stored by Fitbit users for its advertising business.

Additionally, the company says that using a Google account will allow for better privacy controls and easier control over all user information. , health and wellness data remain intact and relatively the same. If you’re already using a Google Account, once you’ve migrated to Google Accounts, you’ll no longer need to have separate passwords for each service, and will be able to use your Google Account password instead.

As we said before, this will be an option for existing Fitbit users, but those starting out with new accounts this summer will need to use or create a Google account. We haven’t shared any information, but you can expect to hear more about this as the time approaches. May start in May. Every user has to have a Google account by 2025, so it’s a good idea to get a head start in case something goes wrong.

Google first announced this transition towards the end of 2022, letting users know the changes were coming. The official support website explains why and when the change happened. The change will start in his December 2022, with Fitbit phasing out support for Google sign-in. This is probably the most dramatic change for his Fitbit, but it’s also done away with some of his favorite community features like challenges and open groups. This change happened last month, but the good news is that you can still create private groups with family and friends.

As to why the change was necessary, Google said it was necessary to “add new features, reduce load times, and improve the experience.” For the most part, we haven’t seen anything new come out of these changes yet, but we expect something new to emerge on the horizon. It definitely gives a lot of warning about the changes, but in case you’re not thrilled with the move to Google, at least you can have some fun. You can use your old Fitbit experience for a little longer.

