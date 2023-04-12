Brendon McCullum’s YouTube gambling ad has been removed by Google





An offshore gambling company’s online marketing campaign featuring former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCallum has been taken down by YouTube’s parent company, Google.

The ad called on viewers to sign up with 22Bet, a Cyprus-based betting website. It is currently illegal for foreign bookmakers to advertise in New Zealand.

“Google has strict policies governing the types of ads allowed on its platform. In this example, we found ads that violated our policies and removed them,” a Google spokesperson said today. I was.

According to Google, gambling ads are only allowed if they comply with Google’s policies and the advertiser is a state-licensed entity in New Zealand.

According to Google, gambling ads must target approved countries, have a landing page displaying information about responsible gambling, and must not target minors.

Background

Ads were reportedly played incessantly on YouTube, with New Zealanders taking to social media to complain about ‘intrusive’ and ‘repetitive’ ads.

But YouTube is an international site, so the ads slipped through the legal cracks.

This caught the attention of the Problem Gambling Foundation (PGF), who lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Speaking to 1News, PGF spokesperson Andree Froude said he had “serious concerns” about the ad.

She called it “the most aggressive marketing I’ve ever seen.”

She said that because it is not based in New Zealand, it is not regulated here, so anyone putting money into the site could be at risk.

Froude said the ad would be illegal if played on traditional media. The fact that they were on YouTube made things difficult.

“Our concern was the aggressive ads running on YouTube. They are using YouTube to try to circumvent our laws. and appears to be using ghost accounts as well.”

