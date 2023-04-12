The Singapore Green Tech Challenge 2023 leverages Microsoft, IMDA and SGTech to accelerate innovation across the country towards a resilient and sustainable future.





Challenge submissions are open until April 28, 2023.

Singapore, April 12, 2023 Microsoft, together with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and SGTech, have announced the launch of the Singapore GreenTech Challenge 2023. The country has a green plan and is working to reach net zero by 2050.

The Singapore Green Tech Challenge 2023 aims to accelerate the creation of sustainability-focused solutions in three key areas, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Setting and Tracking Sustainability Goals A solution that can integrate and standardize multiple types of sustainability data (environmental, social, governance data, etc.). It allows companies to set and track progress against their sustainability goals. Renewable Energy Source Identification and Transition Solutions that help companies identify renewable energy sources (solar, wind, hydro, low-carbon hydrogen, etc.) that may be used to reduce their carbon emissions. Create, buy and sell tradable carbon assets A solution that enables companies to create tradable carbon assets and interact with carbon markets through digitized sequestration measurements.

All early to mid-stage ecotech startups and corporate venture teams with software-based solutions to address environmental or social challenges can apply for one of the three challenges. Interested participants can apply through the link at https://www.openinnovation.sg/challenges.

Winners will have the chance to win up to US$350,000 per challenge and will be able to tap into the partner network and expertise of Microsoft and IMDA as they grow and expand their sustainability solutions powered by the Microsoft cloud. Winners participate in the Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Success Program and are recognized as Microsoft ISV partners.

This year’s Singapore Green Tech Challenge is powered by IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform (OIP). Through workshops conducted by the IMDA network of experienced industry consultants, Microsoft diagnosed the business challenges facing the industry, defined their problem statements, and now draws innovative solutions from the IMDA network of over 12,000 technology solvers. I was able to crowdsource a solution. From start-ups, technology providers and research institutes.

Singapore’s long-term economic growth depends on innovation, a journey that no company can undertake alone. By deepening public-private partnerships across the ecosystem, Microsoft can empower companies, from start-ups to large enterprises, to create new digital innovations for sustainability across Microsoft’s cloud. . We look forward to identifying new sustainable solutions and implementing them at scale as we build a resilient, sustainable and digitally inclusive Singapore.

Leveraging IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform (OIP), the Singapore Green Tech Challenge highlights the importance of digital sustainability and our commitment to it. Technology plays a pivotal role in Singapore’s Green Plan, and the challenge will help identify innovative green technology solutions through strategic partnerships between companies and start-ups. Justin Ang, deputy chief executive officer of Information and Communication Media Development (IMDA) in Singapore, said Singapore will become an innovative hub for digital sustainability solutions as we move forward towards a sustainable future globally. We are confident that we can play an important role as

As the deadline for the Singapore Green Plan 2030 approaches, we are seeing increased interest and demand for sustainability-related guidance from all sectors of society. SGTech firmly believes that digital and technology solutions are the way forward for Singapore’s sustainability. Microsoft and he are happy to work with IMDA to support the Singapore Green Tech Challenge. We also look forward to learning and collaborating on the innovative solutions that won this challenge.

Through the Singapore Greentech Challenge, Microsoft is committed to fostering collaboration and co-innovation between emerging eco-tech solution providers and companies that share the common goal of driving innovation for sustainability in Singapore. I am aiming. The challenge is designed to create practical, scalable and implementable business solutions that can address today’s most pressing sustainability issues.

Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and Microsoft is committed to working with other companies to make a positive difference to our planet while pursuing our goal of being carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030. .

By partnering with IMDA and SGTech, Microsoft aims to enable businesses to reduce their environmental impact, create new value, and build a resilient, digitally inclusive and sustainable Singapore I’m here.

