How to clean up your Google Contacts (and why)

I have been using Android phones for over 10 years. In the meantime, I’ve switched devices, changed manufacturers, and accidentally imported multiple copies of my contacts.

As you can imagine, those contacts got messed up. In addition to multiple entries, some contacts had little or no personal information (sometimes no phone number or email address). Still, every new Android device I’ve used has imported a shaky list of contacts, eventually creating a beautiful mess that I have to deal with.

Imagine how difficult it would be to manually process these contacts one by one. I don’t have the time or patience for that.

Luckily, as you might have guessed, Google has a tool for that, built right into your phone’s Contacts app. With this tool you can:

Fix and merge, restore, import from SIM or file, export to file, create emergency contacts, create family groups, manage blocked numbers.

In my case it was all about fixes and merges. This feature can even merge multiple instances of a contact and automatically add any new details Google discovers about the contact. This second feature is really useful if you couldn’t make someone’s full contact card (which we all do).

When I used this tool for the first time, I found that there are many instances of quite a few contacts. This caused problems when I reached out to someone and realized they had multiple entries. You can also say “Hey Google, call Nathan Gage” to turn off the Google Assistant. If that contact has 3 He or 4 He entries, Google has to ask which one to call.

Additionally, these multiple entries increased the size of the contacts file. This is never suitable for mobile devices, which are constantly running out of storage space. Contact files don’t take up a lot of space, but when every kilobyte is important, you don’t want your storage taken up by unnecessary data.

So how do you use the built-in merge & fix functionality?

How to use the Merge & Modify feature

What you need: All you need is the Google Contacts app installed on your mobile device. We’re demonstrating on a Pixel 6 Pro, so if you’re using a different device, the steps may be slightly different.

First log into your device and open the Google Contacts app from the Home screen or App Drawer.

With the Google Contacts app open, in the bottom right corner of the main window[修正と管理]Tap.

[修正と管理]to start cleaning up your contacts.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

In a new window, near the top left of the screen[結合して修正]Tap.

There are many tools you can take advantage of.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Depending on the contact’s status, the Merge & Modify feature will show different options. For example, I previously merged contacts and the app couldn’t find them to merge.

However, it found new details for 18 of my 700+ contacts and 10 people I frequently email that are not currently in my contacts.

Depending on your contact’s status, you may see more options.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

In the case of I,[連絡先を最新の状態に保つ]Tap. Google Contacts lists each contact that has new information that you add. accept each proposal individually, or[すべて受け入れる]Tap.

If you’ve never done this contacts feature before, you’ll probably have quite a few contacts to fix.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Tap the next suggestion (mine is for adding new contacts that I email frequently) to step through the suggestions.

The difference between Keep my contacts up to date and Add new contacts is that Add new contacts[すべて受け入れる]Since there are no options, for each card[連絡先を追加]You have to tap to add them one by one.

Google Contacts suggests adding people you often email.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If Google Contacts offers further integration and fix solutions, keep trying them until everything is integrated and fixed.

We highly recommend doing this process every time you move to a new phone, or at least once a year. Those contacts can accumulate, proliferate, and get seriously out of hand. When you’re trying to streamline your life, you don’t want your contact list cluttered. Check that list and you’ll find it pretty easy to use.

