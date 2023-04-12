Google Ads tests new verified badge





A redesigned verification badge now appears in Google Ads for verified advertisers.

Appearance of the authenticated badge. This new look badge, as shared by Saad AK on Twitter, is in the form of a blue shield with a white checkmark on it.

Click the badge to go to My Ad Center. Here, Google will inform you of the advertiser’s name, that it has been verified by Google, and its location.

Old badge design. Google has been experimenting with blue badge icons and labels for the last few weeks. In our Google Ads verification badge test, Khushal Bherwani reported on a badge he found and shared on Twitter.

The blue label had a raised blue circle with a checkmark in it. Here’s what it looks like:

why you care. Verified badges are typically perceived by consumers as a symbol of trust. This small addition can have an impact on advertisers who have it, which can lead to more clicks, higher click-through rates, and conversions.

Updated Advertiser Verification Program. Separately, Google also posted the following updates for the Business Information Beta:

Some advertisers may be eligible to voluntarily submit identity verification to access business information features that allow advertisers to use their business name and business logo in search ads. Advertisers who qualify for this program will see an option in her Google Ads account to complete advertiser verification and unlock this feature. There is no time limit and no adverse consequences for failing to complete or meet the requirements of this Advertiser Verification Program.

Google released site names, favicons, and sponsored labels to desktop in March after releasing them on mobile last October.

