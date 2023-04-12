Google tells AI agents to act like ‘trusted humans’ to create ‘artificial societies’





Researchers at Google and Stanford used ChatGPT to generate human-like characters that live and interact in a contained video game-like world called Smallville. Smallville features her 25 characters preloaded with personas that try to mimic human behavior as much as possible, such as getting up, going to bed, preparing breakfast, socializing, and attending parties. One of his popular AI observers likened the experiment to an early version of his Westworld, but more like a video game demo where character actions and dialogue are auto-generated by his AI.

Researchers entered one paragraph for each character into ChatGPT, describing their occupation, their relationships with other agents, and the memories they had, before starting the simulation.

These characters, or generative agents, can draw information from “memory”, a comprehensive record of the agent’s experiences. Agents are aware of their environment and can use memory to determine their actions. Agents can also reflect, thus creating new insights and long-term plans. After the simulation ran for some time, researchers “interviewed” each character and found that some had their own careers and political interests.

For example, the Smallville character Sam decides to run for mayor of his town after being “involved in local politics for years.” Sam tells other AI agents about his plan, and researchers find out how the news spread throughout town. Another agent, Klaus Müller, was “studying the effects of gentrification in low-income communities for a research paper.”

The researchers believe that the ability to create credible simulations of human behavior in this metaverse could lead to many applications in virtual spaces, including enhancing non-playable characters. We demonstrate the potential of generative agents by representing them as non-player characters in a Sims-style game world and simulating their lives there.Evaluation shows that our architecture yields reliable behavior. “Going forward, generative agents could play a role in many interactive applications, from design tools to social computing systems to immersive environments.” I think.”

Characters develop specific routines such as waking up, showering, cooking breakfast, interacting with family members, and daily tasks.

An online replay of the simulation looks like a pixelated 16-bit video game similar to Harvest Moon, with isometric views of various characters’ homes and outdoor spaces. Characters are represented by their initials in the simulation, but scrolling down the page allows users to click on each character to see more detailed actions, including their current actions, location, and dialogue.

The researchers wrote that there were some urgent behavioral patterns from the generated agents. First, agents shared information with each other that was passed from agent to agent. Second, agents formed new relationships over time and remembered past interactions with other agents. Finally, the agents were able to coordinate with each other. For example, an agent decides to throw a Valentine’s Day party.

“Based on the research summarized above, we believe that large-scale language models can be a key ingredient for creating trustworthy agents,” the researchers wrote. “Where possible, improving the player experience in games and interactive fiction by creating NPCs that behave believably, allowing for urgent narrative and social interaction with agents. You can.”

“But more importantly, game worlds are increasingly realistic representations of real-world affordances. It provides an accessible testbed for developers of trusted agents to fine-tune their agents’ cognitive abilities without worrying about scratch,” the researchers added.

Implementing generative agents in video games has the potential to make fictional worlds more robust and interactive. It’s easy to imagine using AI like this to create more interesting NPCs in video games. The researchers wrote that they believed they had created “incredible personal and emergent social behavior” that could serve as a “reliable simulation of human behavior” in an “artificial society.” linked.

There are people trying to bring this simulated reality into the real world. Artur Sychov, founder of a Metaverse company called Somnium Space, is creating a project called “Live Forever” that allows people to talk to their relatives in the Metaverse even after they have died. ChatGPT was also integrated into his metaverse, allowing him to retain “short-term memory”.

Researchers behind reproductive factors write that there are a number of important ethical concerns that need to be addressed. “One risk is forming parasocial relationships with generative agents, even if such relationships are inappropriate,” they write. This is when the application makes incorrect conclusions about the user’s goals based on the agent’s predictions. It also said that existing risks surrounding generative AI continue to apply, including the generation of disinformation and other malicious content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vice.com/en/article/z3mvj3/google-tells-ai-agents-to-behave-like-believable-humans-to-create-artificial-society The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related