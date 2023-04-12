Harmonic reaches new heights in streaming and broadcasting





Harmonic announced that it will continue to enhance its on-premises and SaaS solutions with new innovations in video streaming and broadcast delivery to the 2023 NAB Show. Harmonic highlights how they are taking video to the next level with solutions such as live sports streaming, targeted advertising, personalized channel delivery, cloud playout and ATSC 3.0 delivery.

Gil Rudge, senior vice president of video products at Harmonic, said: “There is incredible momentum behind large-scale live sports streaming. Playouts across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. At this year’s NAB Show, we are excited to share several innovations for the media and entertainment industry, including a revolutionary new SaaS based on field-proven SSAI technology.”

At the NAB Show, Harmonic will highlight the VOS360 SaaS platform and XOS advanced media processors, enabling media companies and service providers to:

Stream live sports at scale: Learn how to stream live sports reliably and at scale. It features up to UHD HDR quality, low latency, and targeted ads for millions of concurrent viewers. Maximize Ad Revenue: First look at Harmonic’s new standalone Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) SaaS solution to deliver streaming services with enhanced addressability at scale. Benefits of cloud playout: Explore the benefits of an end-to-end cloud-native playout solution. It boasts an automated linear channel lineup for FAST delivery, the creation of simplified and branded HTML5 graphics for live content using Flowics, and an expanded ecosystem to address cloud playout. It offers a myriad of video streaming and broadcasting workflows to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and drive monetization. Accelerate with ATSC 3.0: See how our solution powers hybrid ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 broadcast deployments nationwide

Innovative Demonstrations with Partners Harmonic enhances video streaming and broadcast services across the show floor, including VOS360 demonstrations on both AWS and Microsoft Azure booths, NEXTGEN TV delivery at ATSC Forum, and powerful hybrid on-premises and cloud Highlights key collaborations with industry leaders who Playout workflows controlled by Aveco and Crispin automation systems, and a flawless UHD HDR streaming experience with UHD Forum.

Conference Session Harmonic’s Senior Director of SaaS Solutions, Jean Macher, will speak at the 2023 NAB Show Streaming Summit. The panel session, “Defining the Live Sports Streaming Experience: Today’s Trends and Tomorrow’s Opportunities,” will take place on April 17 at 1:30 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsvideo.org/2023/04/11/nab-2023-harmonic-reaches-new-heights-in-streaming-and-broadcast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related