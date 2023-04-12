Elon Musk’s Twitter rules reveal he sleeps on his office couch





After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion last year, he rolled out a massive layoff, from staff to offices to data centers.

That’s not even considering his other day’s work running Tesla, which has considerable challenges, including litigation. And of course, SpaceX, the spacecraft maker and satellite company he founded in 2002, is now We partner with NASA.

So it’s no surprise he was a little more stretched than most.

In an impromptu interview with British broadcaster BBC, which was shared on Twitter Spaces and reportedly had 3.3 million listeners at one point, members of the so-called PayPal mafia said many things and regrets about the Twitter takeover. made it clear that

Musk, the second richest person on the planet, has spoken out about the burden he has taken on running three businesses. In February, he admitted he was worried about his mental health, saying his search for a new CEO on Twitter was hampered by finding someone stupid enough to take on a complicated role.

In an interview with the BBC’s James Clayton, Musk said not all of his long days were spent on Twitter, and he was frequently forced to sleep at the social media giant’s San Francisco headquarters. made it clear.

He revealed: I sometimes sleep in the office. He added that there is a place where no one goes to the sofa in the library on the 7th floor of the building.

Musk knows sofa surfing well. Earlier this week, a fan posted a photo on his Twitter of an empty room with a mattress on the floor, claiming it was Musk’s bedroom.

According to Forbes, the man with a fortune of $189.1 billion said the theory wasn’t entirely wrong, adding: I slept on his friend’s couch last weekend.

3 am rule

Musk told the BBC he probably shouldn’t be posting on Twitter after 3am, so at least he’s out of trouble when he’s asleep.

Such antics online have made him a hot topic with Tesla investors after his boss was taken to court for postings that raised or lowered the EV maker’s stock price.

How many times have you shot yourself in the leg with a tweet? Yes. You’ll need bulletproof shoes at this point, Musk said. I think it’s best not to tweet after 3am.

He agreed that a good Twitter rule for users is not to tweet when angry or drunk.

If you’re going to tweet something that might be controversial, save it as a draft, and if you still want to tweet it, watch it the next day, he added.

There are a lot of things in drafts that I’m glad I didn’t send.

Twitter Toll

In an interview with the BBC, Musk was candid about how painful the process of transforming himself with Twitter was, adding that he didn’t have a heart of stone.

Vulnerabilities like this aren’t unheard of from the CEO, who said the pressure he was under in February was a pain he didn’t want anyone to have.

Concerns about Musk grew when it was revealed in November that his schedule consisted of waking up, working non-stop, and then sleeping seven days a week. This means that his normal work week has gone from his 70 hours to his 80 hours, now staying at about 120 hours, telling fans to “stay safe”. I urge you to tweet.

Mr. Musk replied: I’m worried about me too.

And in January, the CEO apologized for writhing in the witness stand during the trial, which he attributed to significant back pain and sleep disturbances the night before.

Besides having trouble falling asleep on the office couch, Musk also admits that his diet isn’t the best because he eats donuts for breakfast every day.

Peter Diamandis, one of the founding partners of healthcare business Fountainlife, tweeted earlier this week that sugar is poison.

Mr. Musk replied: I eat donuts every morning. still alive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/04/12/elon-musk-twitter-tesla-ceo-sleeps-on-office-sofa-reveals-twitter-rules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related