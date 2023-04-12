Spotify and Strava Partner to Deliver Industry-First Integration — Spotify





Spotify users turn to audio at different moments of the day, especially during workouts. Whether they’re looking for entertainment or motivation, we want to give them the experience of seamlessly switching between what they’re listening to on Spotify and their favorite workout tracking app. That’s why we announced a new integration with Strava. This allows users to easily stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks while tracking their workout activity on his Strava.

Starting today, listeners can play, pause, resume, skip and browse their Spotify favorites from the recording screen on Strava. With this new integration, Spotify users will no longer have to switch between apps, making it easier to tap into the motivation that drives them.

One of Spotify’s biggest goals is to enable listeners to participate wherever they are, whether they’re on the run, in the gym, or anywhere in between, said Ian Geller, Spotify’s vice president of business development. says. This integration with his Strava is another way to move with listeners and allow them to seamlessly connect to the music and audio they love.

Rap artists Drake, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna are some of the top-ranked favorites in our user-created workout playlists. Bebe Rehxa and David Guetta’s I’m Good (Blue), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow), Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) ranked high. . Workouts of the Past Month streamed his song. *

Mateo Ortega, vice president of Stravas Connected Partnerships, said: We are delighted to partner with global he leaders like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on their platforms. This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the heart of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of Strava’s global community of active people.

As an added bonus, starting April 20th, Strava will be carrying over our wildly popular Workout playlists. Mark your calendars and check out these sounds curated by Strava to get your body moving.

*Data based on user-generated playlists using the terms Workout, Run, Exercise, Cardio, Cycling, Gym through March in US, UK, BR, IN, FR, SP, JP, and DE Reflects the tracks and artists most streamed on January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.spotify.com/2023-04-12/spotify-strava-integration-stream-track-workout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related