Lee County Board of Education Parents Visit After FMHS Assistant Baseball Coach’s Racist Text





Parents are taking their complaints to the Lee County Board of Education Tuesday night over the baseball team’s disruption.

It stems from a message from an assistant coach saying “Happy Valentine’s Day” followed by a racial slur.

On Tuesday night, angry parents and students shared their thoughts on what happened.

Both the head coach and assistant coach have been removed from the team.

Some parents believe there is an overwhelming lack of leadership in their teams, schools, and districts. And some parents believe the head coach was dismissed too soon and without explanation.

Community advocate Jacqueline Perez said, “Many qualities of ethics and morality are missing.

“It’s behavior. It’s a lack of leadership,” Perez said.

Perez works closely with the families of players on the Fort Myers High School baseball team. As the investigation into the baseball program progressed, he responded to an interview with WINK News.

This is a Title 6 investigation, according to an email the parent received from the Athletic Director. Title 6 is part of federal law and prohibits discrimination based on race in any federally funded program.

“It’s not about the game anymore. It’s not all political,” said Maddie Barron, the player’s sister.

“It’s an action he should have stopped,” Perez said. “He’s the adult in charge, he has to establish the culture, he has to provide leadership for that team.”

Wink News reports that Fort Myers High School baseball team’s assistant coach, Alex Calcioppolo, has been dismissed from his position on the team after sending racial slurs to the entire team and staff in a group chat message. I told you.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, Calcioppolo posted on Facebook about his retirement from baseball.

“He should have made it right. He should never have used that word,” Perez said.

Wink News also broke the storyline when Kyle Burchfield, head coach of the Fort Myers High School baseball team, was also fired from his position on Wednesday, April 5.

This was confirmed by the Lee County School District.

The frustration of the past few months, which culminated in the dismissal of the head coach, reached a boiling point in the team’s final game, which came just hours after Burchfield was sacked.

Parents were at war with each other while their children played on the same team. Especially after some players got fed up with the school program and left the field.

Even though the others wanted to finish the game, they had to forfeit, losing the final game of the season.

Parents of players on the Lee County Board of Education have openly voiced their displeasure.

“I was really shocked to see this. This is not the kind of guy I used to know,” said former player Jacob Pottinger.

“None of the black team members were informed of the strike, so they were unable to participate,” said Dee Tucker, the player’s parent.

“Only two black children were going to be left behind. This is 100% premeditated and malicious,” Tucker said.

Some parents didn’t want to talk on camera with Wink News.

Winknews contacted the school district and said it was “inappropriate to comment at this time” as the investigation was ongoing.

