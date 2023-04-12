Over 800 free live TV channels have been added to Google TV.





do you like free stuff? Google (opens in new tab) announces partnerships with streaming services his Tubi, Plex and Haystack News to bring his 800+ free live channels to Google TV, the company’s smart TV operating system .

These options have been redesigned[ライブ]You can find it on the tab along with the rest of our live channel services, including premium services like YouTube TV and Sling TV.

This initiative by Google aims to revamp the Live tab and make it your one-stop-shop for live TV options that rival the best streaming services. This tab has channels featuring shows like Westworld, Law & Order: SVU, and The Walking Dead, as well as news channels like ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

We’ve also added a new TV Guide feature to the left rail that lets you browse by genre and see what’s trending. Shows and channels saved in Favorites are pinned to the top.

Google claims this latest update makes Google TV the platform with the most free TV channels in a single electronic programming guide. The company says its new Live TV extension is rolling out today in the US for all Google TV devices, including Google TV-powered Chromecasts and smart TVs with Google TV built-in. We plan to roll out the new TV guide and free channels to all eligible Android TV devices “later this year.”

What shows and movies are coming to Google TV?

(Image credit: Google)

800 channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News join the existing Pluto TV channel lineup on Google TV. With this latest move, Google TV is fast becoming the main hub for the best free streaming services available today.

For those unfamiliar, Plex started as a media server, but has since expanded to offer movies and TV, as well as the ability to connect to other free streaming services. To make it easier to manage all the content hosted on our servers and our free catalog of movies and TV shows, Plex was previously ranked as one of the best streaming apps when we added a new Discovery Mode and Watchlist. named it.

There, you’ll find free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels that collect shows like Baywatch, NBC’s Hannibal, and Doctor Who into linear TV “channels.” Paid Plex subscribers can also access community-focused features like adding friends and seeing what they’re watching and how they rate shows and movies.

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service owned by Fox with a library of over 20,000 old TV shows and movies in partnership with big names in Hollywood such as Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and MGM. As for the content, you can find a little bit of everything.

As far as TV shows go, Tubi has a wealth of Reality and True Crime content from TMZ, Dateline, Hell’s Kitchen, Duck Dynasty, Forensic Files, and more. When it comes to movies, you won’t find the latest or greatest hits, but you’ll find plenty of old classics and nostalgia. Tubi also has a large selection of anime that could rival Netflix, including new releases and fan favorites from the 90s and his 2000s. See the full Tubi description for more details.

Haystack News hosts live channels from local, national and international news outlets including Reuters, Al Jazeera, CBS, ABC and CNN.

