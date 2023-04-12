Purdue continues to lead innovation in chip technology and workforce across the country





WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – From creating a microchip “clock” to writing a book series on semiconductors, Purdue University continues to build the future of microelectronics in 2023. Purdue University continues to pursue microchip advancements through the innovations, partnerships and programs highlighted in this roundup. Move the field forward. If you have any questions or would like to speak with a Purdue expert, please contact Brian Huchel at bhuchel@purdue.edu.

Purdue has been named one of the world’s most innovative companies for its advances in semiconductors and microelectronics. Fast Company named Purdue as a renowned and globally recognized leader in semiconductors, from research to training to manufacturing to workforce. As the only university ranked among Fast Company’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies, Purdue at number 16 follows OpenAI (No. 1, developer of ChatGPT and Dall-E), followed by NASA (No. 17) and The Walt Leading the Disney Company (No. 17). 25) As an organization that ‘paves the way for tomorrow’s innovation’ and ‘sets the standard with some of the greatest achievements of the modern world’. A chip workforce is as important to the future of our nation’s economy as chip innovation, and The Washington Post says Purdue is creating a model for education across U.S. chip companies. Innovate while creating the workforce of the future. Her September visit by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond, a chip company and semiconductor expert, will highlight how a ready workforce is being built here at Purdue while bringing national attention to chip education. emphasized.

Here’s an update on Purdue’s semiconductor readiness: This overview highlights how Purdue connects industry, workforce development and research to impact semiconductor and microelectronics innovation globally.

Purdue University has partnered with Greater Lafayette Commerce to receive $5 million in semiconductor workforce development to create the industry’s talent pipeline. The funding will support Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology’s plans to invest his $1.8 billion to build a major semiconductor manufacturing facility in Purdue’s Discovery Park district. Purdue Chancellor Mung Chiang said, “This region, including Tippecanoe County, is poised to be a driving force in creating our state’s ‘Hard Tech Corridor.'” 750 new jobs are expected to be created in The 600,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is dependent on receiving funding from the CHIPS Act. Skywater is the newest company in Purdue’s Discovery Park district, joining Rolls-Royce, Saab and others. America’s economic security depends on developing a talent pipeline in this critical area. This program will create the next generation of the semiconductor workforce and reassert American excellence. The launch will allow the partnership between Purdue and Ivy Tech to create curricula, corporate training for the new microelectronics workforce. Researchers at Purdue University are working to fix a common overseas weakness in chip manufacturing that requires separate fabrication of timing devices. A new approach repurposes data processing transistors into timing devices to address supply chain weaknesses. Dana Weinstein, a researcher at Purdue University, said, “America needs to improve its chip manufacturing capabilities, and advances of this nature raise multiple concerns in supply chains, national security, and hardware security. It is something to deal with,” he said. Purdue Institute of Technology announced New Era Electronics: A Lecture Notes Series with World Scientific and American Semiconductor Academy. This book series is a continuation of a 1960s Semiconductor Electronics Education Board memo aimed at educating a new generation of semiconductor engineers to advance electronics with fundamental knowledge and new directions for innovation. I’m doing it. The new book series was announced in a statement by Senator Todd Young, co-author of the CHIPS and Science Act, and a presentation on “Transistors!” (Volume 1 of the series) to his Mung Chiang President of Purdue University.

What is chip packaging and how will it advance the semiconductor field? and how to make it cost-effective.

The center demonstrates a commitment to addressing society’s growing demand for semiconductors and the required talent pool. The design center will be MediaTek’s first location in the Midwest. Collaborative work on artificial intelligence research and communications chip design is still ongoing. Purdue College of Engineering faculty have taken leadership positions in two new research centers launched by the Semiconductor Research Corporation and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. These centers are part of the Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0. This is a public-private partnership to pursue high-risk, high-payoff research. Purdue University faculty members serve in key research roles and provide expertise in semiconductors and hard artificial intelligence to two of his seven centers in the program. The demand for faster and more powerful microchips to keep up with today’s consumer demands has created extremely compact and extremely hot semiconductors. Purdue University researcher Tiwei Wei proposes a new cooling system, ‘direct liquid jet impingement cooling’, which yields high cooling efficiency. Wei’s Alpha Lab (Semiconductor Packaging, Heat Transfer, Assembly all-in-one in his lab) is making semiconductor packaging technology a more efficient and reliable space, unlocking the potential of nanotechnology to benefit mankind. increase.

The $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law on August 9 as an investment in America’s ecosystem of microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing. Vijay Raghunathan explains what this act is and what it means for America.

