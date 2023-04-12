Guidehouse’s Dr. Rod Fontecilla Receives Disruptive Tech Change Agent Award from FedHealthIT





Awarded Chief Innovation Officer for developing innovations that will shape the future of technology

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has announced that Chief Innovation Officer Dr. I am proud to have received this award. Change Agent Award.

This award recognizes federal IT and consulting leaders from both industry and government who take calculated risks and actively disrupt federal markets. It focuses on individuals who are pushing boundaries and using technology in new and disruptive ways in federal IT, while having a measurable impact on the culture and missions served.

“At Guidehouse, we work relentlessly to help our clients solve their most complex challenges and combine technological innovation with next-generation solutions to achieve their missions,” said Dr. Fontecilla. “It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for delivering innovative technology solutions that better serve our communities, clients and governments.”

With over 30 years of experience delivering digital transformation and executing innovation projects, Dr. Fontecilla leads innovation across Guidehouse. With a team of experts focused on building solutions aligned with Guidehouse’s clients’ goals and missions, he works closely with the company’s growth teams and clients to identify new opportunities to drive innovation within their organizations. increase.

Dr. Fontecilla is known for spearheading how Guidehouse helps clients innovate with purpose. This includes his DISCOVER digital platform in his main Guidehouse. The platform allows public institutions and private companies to access data to explore, generate and evolve ideas and innovations focused on solving complex business problems.

Dr. Fontesilla will be honored at the Disruptive Tech Summit: Change Agents Shifting the Landscape on April 12, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About the guide house

Guidehouse is a global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with extensive capabilities in management, technology and risk consulting. Our combined public and private sector expertise enables our clients to address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformative change, business resilience and technology-driven innovation. I will support you. Across our range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing and digital services, we create scalable and innovative solutions that help our clients overcome complexity and position themselves for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 of her professionals in more than 55 of his locations around the world. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technology, market and agenda-setting issues that drive national and global economies . For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

