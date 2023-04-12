Sing while spinning: Strava is the first to announce this kind of in-app integration with Spotify





Strava has announced a partnership with streaming giant Spotify in a deal that will allow users of the popular ride-tracking platform to access and stream music, podcasts and audiobooks while tracking their activities on Strava. bottom.

Gone are the days of going for a winding, leisurely morning drive with no idea how many miles you’ve done before coming home to listen to your favorite LP (actually, it was my Monday, I’m stubbornly old school).

Instead, starting today, Strava users can use road.cc Podcasts to play, pause, and browse their favorite songs and podcasts, and of course, to the top of the list without leaving Strava’s recording screen. It shows.

According to Strava, a new in-app integration with Spotify means users of the streaming service no longer have to switch between apps, but simply tap a button at the bottom of the screen to access their ride and workout playlists.

In a statement, Mateo Ortega, vice president of Stravas Connected Partnerships, said in a statement that music consumption has evolved dramatically from CDs to streaming, giving us access to audio that inspires us in ways never before possible. I opened the door.

We are excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on our platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the heart of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of Strava’s global community of active people.

Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify, added: This integration with his Strava is another way to move with listeners and allow them to seamlessly connect to the music and audio they love.

Unfortunately, the partnership at this time doesn’t allow users to share the tracks or playlists they’ve been listening to during their activities, but Strava says today’s announcement marks the first phase of an ongoing partnership between rideshare apps. It is said to indicate and Spotify.

So we may not have to wait too long to find out what terrifying techno tunes Mathieu van der Poel bops during his training rides.

> ‘It was not our intention to hide these changes’: Strava apologizes for price hike controversy

A new unified relationship between Strava and Spotify could also somehow help appease users unhappy with the company’s decision in January to raise the cost of the app’s premium service by almost 30%. there is.

The price of the company’s subscription service, which provides users with additional features not available in the free version of the app (route planning, segment competition, effort analysis, training dashboard, etc.) from 6.99. 8.99 in 2023 is up more than 28%, with yearly subscriptions rising from 47.99 to 54.99.

Strava later apologized to users for not providing enough information directly to the community about the controversial price increase, and claimed it had no intention of hiding these price changes.

The company also acknowledged that the message was very confusing, saying that everything was moving too quickly and that it was unacceptable for subscribers to learn about changes through news reports.

