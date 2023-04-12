To boost tech jobs, ministries look to digital opportunities and innovation





As the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCI) of Singapore rolls out initiatives to secure the country, people and businesses in Singapore will upgrade their skills in high-demand areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. , you can get help to deepen your proficiency. Keep pace with technology.

Apart from job opportunities in the digital age, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo outlined plans to maintain confidence in the telecommunications and digital sphere in her ministry’s addendum to her presidential address.

To protect our users, we have a Code of Conduct for Social Media Services and App Stores and Advisory Guidelines for the Protection of Personal Data. There are also plans to improve the digital, information and media literacy of Singaporeans.

Digital inclusion is enhanced by providing subsidized device and internet access under the DigitalAccess@Home and mobile access schemes for seniors.

Through ITE and Polytechnics Alliance’s TechSkills Accelerator, MCI works with Departments of Labor, Education, and industry stakeholders to maintain access to employment opportunities.

The National Research Foundation (NRF) facilitates collaboration between higher education institutions, public research institutions, and industry to facilitate the commercialization of technologies in medical diagnostics and additive manufacturing.

The NRF said that in creating jobs for Singaporeans, there has been progress in capacity in strategic technological areas, despite public research institutes and universities working with industry players through corporate laboratories and joint projects. says.

Companies can also build their products with support from the Centers of Innovation operated by Enterprise Singapore.

Such collaborations aim to develop materials, design and manufacturing technologies in areas such as wearables, communication devices and vehicles, and expand the base of semiconductor manufacturing.

NRF will continue to attract top AI talent, spurring the development of innovative solutions that create value for business and society here.

Venture capital funding in Singapore’s startup ecosystem has grown more than 20-fold from about $500 million in 2011 to about $11 billion in 2022. This includes investments in promising deep tech startups, NRF notes.

The NRF is part of the Singapore Global Enterprise Initiative, which promotes locally-grown, high-growth and globally-competitive enterprises, for promising companies to build sustained R&D and innovation capabilities. We provide customized financial support for

Monetary Authority of Singapore introduces Web 3.0, AI and green fintech to promising fintech start-ups.

It aims to create 3,000 to 4,000 jobs annually in the financial services sector from 2021 to 2025. Efforts are being accelerated to develop digital infrastructure and platforms for industry efficiency, access new markets, and facilitate new models of digital finance.

