BurgerFi and TASK executives discuss how digital innovation can increase customer loyalty

Courtesy of Adobe Stock.

This is the second part of a two-part series. Read Part 1 here.

At the Restaurant Franchising and Innovation Summit in Miami, hosted by Networld Media Group, industry thought leaders shared their strategies for success and growth in changing times in a series of mini-lectures sponsored by TASK. First his two presenters build strong growth for large businesses while contributing to social good and helping people navigate the unique challenges of the economy, job market and other challenges. I have shared the method I discovered to do it. Then his next two speakers will discuss the technology used to achieve these goals.

The Digital Dance: Sustaining Digital InnovationJohn Laporte shares lessons learned from years of restaurant and technology experience. Image credit: Willie Lawless.

TASK President John Laporte said: “This is a truly data-enhanced solution that offers a very personal experience.” These definitions guide the mission and strategy of his Laporte and his team at TASK. TASK has specialized in full-stack cloud-based his POS offerings for over 10 years, operating in 67 countries and supporting an array of food products including: Full service fine dining and fast casual.

LaPorte emphasized what business professionals have called the “human side of digital transformation” and said that effective digital innovation is about engaging and building relationships with customers and listening to them. It is a highly iterative process that requires learning “You have to test it continuously so that you can either adopt it or fail it quickly,” he added. “The process never ends.”

Businesses must be more agile than ever to make database changes that work flawlessly across systems. What LaPorte and his team call the “digital backbone” or “operational backbone” of their business is the need for an underlying digital infrastructure or “skeleton.” It can ruggedly support all moving parts of the operation without breaking down. “And at its core, its key tenant is that it’s seamless end-to-end transaction processing and a single source of truth,” he said.

Fragmentation and silos within companies and restaurants with poor integration and communication are major pain points in digital transformation and innovation, and restaurants can successfully integrate processes and data across their organizations, said Laporte. states that it is essential to the changing market. Collecting reliable data is essential (so you can know and understand your customers). He also emphasized that while it is important to automate as much as possible for efficiency, agility and rapid change of direction are key to success. From hotels and hospitality to other sectors, whole new companies have sprung up from small sectors that started doing innovative things that were accepted by the market.

Still, according to LaPorte, the key principle of success comes down to the people served, no matter how much food and technology change. “You still have to sell food, it’s still people, it’s your customers.”

In this excerpt, John Laporte shares his insights on designing a digital innovation strategy from his restaurant experience. Video credit: Daniel Brown.Why NFTs, Why now?His vice president at BurgerFi, Steve Lieber, discusses NFTs and how they can be used in restaurant operations and strategy. Image credit: Willie Lawless.

Steve Lieber, VP of Franchise Business Development at BurgerFi, looks at the game-changing technology that is changing the way restaurants do business, discussing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and how they are transforming the industry. introduced.

According to Lieber, who explained that Web 1.0 is about e-commerce (Amazon, eBay) and Web 2.0 is about social media (Facebook, Twitter), it is the new age of the Internet where we live, work and play. begins with understanding the , followed by currently popular types such as Discord). We have entered the era of Web 3.0, Lieber said, saying, “Web 3.0 is about blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs.”

It’s imperative that people understand that this isn’t something in the far future, Lieber warned, noting that members currently being built in New York City from funds raised when they purchased virtual tokens to join. I gave an example like the Fly Fishing Club, which is a dedicated restaurant. Its. As another example, Lieber says another of his NFTs that he purchased gives him free food delivery in four cities and cryptocurrency for about $10 a month.

Lieber explained that one of the reasons he got into the world of NFTs was in part because he attended V-Con, a convention for members of a community called V-Friends. .

“The 12 are books about gratitude and self-awareness, accountability, optimism, empathy, kindness, tenacity, curiosity, perseverance, conviction, humility, ambition, and kind candor.” It’s a trait I’ve taught the community… I believe it inspires me, so when I went to V-Con, I felt the energy, I felt the intelligence, I felt the creativity, and everyone was taking care of each other. His kindness, intelligence and optimism were wonderful.

So what are NFTs?

Lieber explained that NFTs are versatile technologies. NFTs can be used as gifts (the most common type of use case, according to Lieber), or they can be used to authenticate expensive items like bottles of wine or luxury branded sneakers (including Gucci). You can also Other his NFTs grant access to events and meeting celebrities. Other types include “Pay to Play”, his NFTs in various business classes, intellectual property NFTs, and his NFT series made famous in popular culture and memes such as the “Bored Ape Club” collection. will be

Lieber said the new generation under the age of 12 (Generation Alpha) is best positioned to mass adopt NFT technology. “The only thing they know is the iPhone,” Lieber explained. “They don’t know rotary phones, they don’t know touch phones, they don’t know television, they only know streaming and YouTube and Disney streaming. is very entrepreneurial. My 11 year old has already been in business. My 13 year old has been in business for 2 years already.

NFTs are becoming a serious business for many across generations, Lieber said, citing a friend who bought three NFTs for about $400,000 in total. Other examples can cost millions of dollars, like the V-Series 1. “I think they originally sold for $57 million. If you don’t know, the beauty of that NFT is that every time you resell it, and you are the original owner. 10% of the next sale and the next sale…forever.” Lieber said that while criticism sometimes arises about the quality of NFT paintings, an example of four NFTs that Sotheby’s auctioned for around $1.2 billion and said it is important to consider actual sales and purchases.

Lieber said Snoop Dogg’s remarks and the example of Taylor Swift selling one of her songs via NFTs, as well as major entities such as Starbucks (an Odyssey line of digital collectibles), Celebrities are also showing interest. Either way, the leaks and rumors, and so does Amazon (although Lieber says Amazon neither confirmed nor denied these rumors).

What can NFTs do for your restaurant?

Customer loyalty programs such as loyalty clubs have benefited greatly from NFT technology, Lieber said, with about 350,000 loyalty members (90,000 active members). Returning to the example of a fly fishing club being funded with proceeds from Access NFTs, he argued that NFTs can offer his ROI competitive compared to other investments. “I think it’s $25,000 a year to smoke a cigar at the Havana Club,” Lieber said. so you can make more money.”

Another example is offering special services and discounts to NFT holders at restaurants, Lieber said. “So what we’re doing with BurgerFi is anyone who is in our loyalty group and who gets their hands on that NFT can try out new burger specials before they’re available to the public. So they can walk, go to restaurants and get items that other people can’t get, and it’s very popular now.

Still, Lieber stresses that he does a lot of research and due diligence, and is cautious when considering NFTs as an investment opportunity for himself, with a desire and prudence not to miss out on major web-based innovations. I try to strike a balance with good practice. “Web 1.0: I didn’t invest in Amazon, my mistake. Web 2.0: I didn’t invest in Facebook and Twitter. I missed it. Web 3.0: I invested a little bit in smart NFTs. I’m looking at the artist.” to make sure you like the artwork, to make sure you like the access, and to review the road plan called the “roadmap”. They raise money with his NFTs and make sure the NFT people are legitimate and have other projects. ”

Lieber concluded by sharing his contact information with the audience, arguing that the Starbucks example and Amazon rumors cited, among others, made it clear that the NFT was real and here to stay.Networld Media Group will host several other foodservice summits this year, including the Pizza Leadership Virtual Summit on July 26, 2023, the Fast Casual Executive Summit on October 8-10, 2023 and November 11, 2023. Includes #QSRNext on the 9th of the month.

Steve Lieber discussing the NFT and Fly Fish Club example. Video credit: Daniel Brown.

Daniel Brown is the editor of Digital Signage Today. He is an accomplished technology writer whose experience includes creating his content for knowledge bases for computing services departments at major universities. His previous experience also includes IT project management, technical support, and education. He can usually be found in coffee shops near large quantities of books.

