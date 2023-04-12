Starting this summer, Fitbit users will need a Google account to log in





Google will acquire Fitbit for $2.1 billion in 2021. Almost two years later, the company is poised to bring all of his existing Fitbit users under its wing. The company announced today that starting this summer, all his Fitbit users will need a Google account to access health insights in his Fitbit app. This means all existing Fitbit users will need to connect their Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches to their Google account.Also Read – Google Maps Has 4 New Features You Probably Can’t Access Yet

But there are pitfalls. Fitbit users don’t have to ditch their Fitbit account and migrate to a Google account right away. Instead, the company is giving them until 2025 to make the change, and if his existing Fitbit users fail to switch by then, they will lose all access to their Fitbit app data and health insights. There is a possibility.Also read – Google rolls out auto-archiving tool to free up space without deleting apps

“For existing Fitbit users, there is an option to migrate their Fitbit experience to a Google Account. You don’t have to migrate to a Google Account right away, but you should do so by 2025,” Google shared in a blog post. bottom.Read also – YouTube Music launches real-time lyrics on Android and iOS

According to Google, this change will give users a more unified experience and eliminate the need to have two separate accounts to access health insights on Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches. “Using a Google account allows him to get more of his Fitbit experience and all his historical data with the benefits of a Google account,” the company added.

The company hasn’t announced an exact date yet, but within a few days from now, existing Fitbit users will start seeing a prompt when they open the Fitbit app. , the settings within the Fitbit app will appear and you can make any necessary changes. Users can also make this change directly from the Settings menu in the Fitbit app.

As far as new users go, Google says all new Fitbit users will have to sign up for a Google account starting this summer.

What will change for existing Fitbit users?

According to Google, users will be able to access all their Fitbit data with a single password once they switch to a Google account. This makes it easy to manage all connected apps and paired devices. In addition to that, users can access more privacy controls to manage her Fitbit data from the Google Privacy Center.

