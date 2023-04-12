AXES.ai establishes international headquarters at BLACK FIRE INNOVATION at UNLV HARRY REID RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY PARK





LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AXES.ai (“AXES” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a 10-year lease to consolidate the Black Fire Innovation Campus at UNLV Harry Reid. announce. A research and technology park as the home of the International Headquarters and the Artificial Intelligence Development Center.

Earle G. Hall, President and CEO of AXES.ai said: “It is both humbling and gratifying to establish our international headquarters within the walls of this academic and forward-thinking technology hotbed. It’s been incredible to be part of the movement. Thank you to all involved, especially Bo Bernhard, for making this happen.”

Dr. Bo Bernhardt, UNLV’s Vice President of Economic Development, said, “AXES focuses on artificial intelligence, innovation and key topics such as responsible gaming, anti-money laundering and cashlessness. is a perfect fit for the Black Fire ecosystem: “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration in research and development to foster innovation and industry cooperation with great companies like AXES.”

About Black Fire Innovation

Black Fire Innovation, located at the Harry Reed Research and Technology Park, serves as a catalyst for innovation in hospitality, gaming and entertainment. Opened in 2020 in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, this living lab and co-working space is ideal for cutting-edge translation research and innovation. Within the facility, industry can collaborate with researchers, students and entrepreneurs to create disruptive innovations. As a home to both technology development and early-stage startups, Black Fire will have a major impact for decades to come.

About AXES.ai

AXES.ai is a world-class fintech with presence in over 40 countries. AXES Cloud consists of his four platforms: cashless, loyalty and engagement, business intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow, from open loop to closed loop, cashiers, kiosks and flagship all-inclusive Butler Player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience for broadcasting promotions, advertisements, information and clickable content, fully integrated with the AXES cashless experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos and routes/street with his real-time IoT data collection, actionable intelligence, fully integrated cashless applications and endless apps, making AXES the future of casino information management today. increase.

Please contact us for more information. [email protected]

Source AXES.ai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axesai-establishes-its-international-headquarters-at-black-fire-innovation-unlv-harry-reid-research–technology-park-301795117.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related