Download Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE for free





Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing Action, Casual, Indie, Simulation and Strategy game.

Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE PC 2023 Overview

Colonize a newly discovered planet with dinosaurs, give these creatures a new lease on life! More than 40 species of dinosaurs are waiting for you to bring them back to life after 66 million years! As a representative of a private company, you are given the task of building a complete and functional dinosaur fauna on a newly discovered planet while maximizing your company’s profits. You have more than 42 species of dinosaurs to choose from – herbivores, predators, pterosaurs, and aquatic dinosaurs. You can access many locations on the planet where you can try to revive the Jurassic period. You can organize expeditions and hunts for profit, or you can solve situations by landing on the planet yourself. The technology also allows you to control the brain of any dinosaur you have on the planet. You can also breed dinosaurs, sell their eggs, and perform a variety of tasks. There are also exotic animals native to the planet that you have to suppress. 66 million years ago, a 15-kilometer asteroid, Chicxulub, crashed into Earth. The impact of the trillion-ton meteorite was extremely powerful and caused a global environmental disaster. This catastrophe caused the last known mass extinction at the turn of the Mesozoic Era, and ended the dominance of the dinosaurs. The impact created a crater 80 kilometers wide and 30 kilometers deep. The impact released massive energy, resulting in huge fires, earthquakes, and tsunamis. The worst effects of the impact lasted 30 years. The winter that followed lasted more than a century. The entire planet was affected. The catastrophe wiped out 75 percent of life on Earth, and by the year 2190, scientists have deciphered dinosaur DNA and learned to reconstruct it. In the year 2220, the technology to travel at the speed of light has been discovered and successfully tested. Exploration and settlement of planets outside our solar system began. In the year 2362, a private company, ACTAS, found a planet 85% similar to our Earth 66 million years ago. The planet is called hope. The company decided to rebuild the dinosaur animals and use them for commercial purposes. The entire planet has been declared a protected reserve. Only paying visitors are allowed on the planet. Some private companies did not realize this move by ACTAS. The company expects huge profits from this unique attraction, and the first step was to build a space station in Hope’s orbit. Samples of several dozen dinosaurs were brought to the station. The entire planet is mapped fairly well. The locations were chosen for dinosaur settlement as there are fewer alien species inhabiting the planet. The company has appointed you as the director of the planetary colonization project. Your task is to build a functional and harmonious fauna on the planet and maximize the profits of the company. And here begins your new adventure!

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/reload set TENOKE File name: Dinosaur_Simulator_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 7.7 GBMD5SUM: 48ce4fdb0972c57fd895442facdc0ce5

System Requirements for Tenoke Dinosaur Simulator

Before you start Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Core i7-2600 or equivalent * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: All major graphics card * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10/11 * Processor: Intel i7-9700 or equivalent * Memory: 32 GB RAM * Graphics: RTX 2070 or equivalent * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 8 GB available byte space

Download Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE for free

Click on below button to start Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

