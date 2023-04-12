LinkedIn Verification Now Allows You to Verify Your Jobs and Accounts





In the never-ending battle against online identity fraud, professional social media platform LinkedIn today announced a series of new verification features that will allow users to authenticate aspects of their identity and work history. Importantly, LinkedIn offers users several different options for verifying their identity and current job. That way, if someone tries to mimic his LinkedIn account, there can be a distinct difference between an impersonation account and a verified profile.

LinkedIn facilitates verification in three ways that are all free for individual users. The most unobtrusive option launched today is to receive a security code in your work email and enter it on LinkedIn to verify your current employer. The social media platform recently piloted this work email verification feature with a small group of companies.

A second option is to verify your identity through airport security service Clear on LinkedIn. Authentication companies obtain US phone numbers and government-issued IDs and use that information to verify names. You’ll have to consider whether or not to trust your personal data to a third party like Clear, but if you’re already using the company to confirm your trips and your data is on file anyway, this option is especially appealing. It’s a target.

A third verification feature allows users to verify their name and current employer through their Microsoft Entra Verified ID credentials. This is a workplace identification platform Microsoft launched last year. This option will be slow to roll out, and already at the end of the month he will be available to employees of dozens of pilot companies registered with Entra.

Once you’ve added one of these verifications to your LinkedIn account, you’ll see the new verification fields on your profile with details.

In today’s blog post, Oscar Rodriguez, vice president of product management at LinkedIn, explains how all these new free features will give you confidence that the people you connect with and the content you encounter are trustworthy and authentic. said it was helpful.

After noticing an uptick in fraud across its platform and the web in June 2022, LinkedIn detected and removed more fake accounts, expanded verification, and announced 9 Announced initiatives to generally increase trust for over 100 million users. Today’s announcement dramatically expands the scale and scope of these verification initiatives.

Having the ability to verify your identity and employment components does not prevent attackers from generating fictitious personas or even phony companies from “verifying” fake jobs However, the widespread adoption of job verification on LinkedIn will make it harder for malicious individuals to impersonate legitimate accounts and construct a compelling fake persona.

By simply looking for Verification, members and organizations can be more confident that the people they work with are genuine and their profile affiliations are accurate,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post published today. .

