Simple application Free download Tenoke





Simple Request TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an Amazing Adventure, Casual, Indie and Simulation game.

Simple request TENOKE PC 2023 game overview

About the game In the quiet town of Morton, Louisiana, rumors of strange events and incidents have been circulating among the residents for years. Despite efforts by the local police department to suppress rumors and reassure the community, rumors about the paranormal continue to circulate, and when a series of mysterious deaths and disappearances occur in Morton, the police are at a loss to speculate. In desperation, they turn to Detective Thompson, an experienced detective with a reputation for solving even the toughest cases. When Detective Thompson begins to look into the strange occurrences at Morton, he realizes that there is more to these incidents than meets the eye. The city hides a dark past, something sinister is at work beneath the surface, and as he delve deeper into the mystery, Detective Thompson finds himself drawn into a twisted world of terror and madness. He must confront his own demons and confront the evil lurking in Morton’s shadows if he hopes to solve the case and bring peace to this troubled city. KEY FEATURES A horror game about the small town of Morton with PS1 style low polygon graphics. The game contains settings for people who are color blind. The most common types of color blindness are supported and you will be able to feel the colors in the game comfortably. The game also uses the most simple control scheme with controller support. For convenience, the game is already set up for the optimal settings to go along with the story and you don’t have to mess with the settings. But if you want to customize it to your liking, there are many options available to you with support for changing the control buttons for the ones you want. Not a small amount of time is devoted to the soundtrack, sound effects, and intuitive audio events. More small town Morton atmosphere and life. There are many mysteries in and around Morton, look them up, I am sure you will enjoy them.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages or may not be suitable for viewing in the workplace: frequent violent or violent scenes, adult content.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Set/Repacker: TENOKE Name File Name: A_SIMPLE_REQUEST_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 859 MBMD5SUM: 4d763393bbb554bf89ce92992fbbb554bf89ce92992fbb

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR SIMPLE TENOKE APPLICATION

Before you start A SIMPLE REQUEST TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

WindowsmacOS SteamOS + Linux Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i3 3245 or AMD Phenom II X4 850 * Memory: 500MB of RAM * Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or AMD Radeon R3 * DirectX: v9.0 * Storage: 1 GB available space * Additional notes: Rated performance (low to medium setting) 720p / 60fps. Frame rate may drop in graphic-intensive scenes.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5 4440 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 with 2GB VRAM or AMD Radeon HD 6950 with 2GB VRAM * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 1 GB available space * Additional Notes: Rated performance (high settings) 1080p / 120fps. Frame rate may drop in graphic-intensive scenes.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: OS X v10.10 and above * Processor: Intel Core i5-4250 * Memory: 500MB RAM * Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5000 * Storage: 1 GB available space * Additional notes: Rated performance (low to medium setting) 720p / 60fps. Frame rate may drop in graphic-intensive scenes.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: OS X v10.10 and above * Processor: Apple M1 * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Storage: 1 GB available space * Additional notes: Rated performance (high settings) 1080p / 120fps. Frame rate may drop in graphic-intensive scenes.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Ubuntu 16.10 or higher * Processor: Intel Core i3 3240 or AMD Phenom II X4850 * Memory: 500MB of RAM * Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or AMD Radeon R3 * Storage : 1 GB available space * Additional Notes: Rated Performance (Low to Medium setting) 720p/60fps. Frame rate may drop in graphic-intensive scenes.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Ubuntu 16.10 or higher * Processor: Intel Core i5 4440 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 with 2 GB VRAM or AMD Radeon HD 6950 with 2GB VRAM * Storage: 1 GB available space * Additional Notes: Rated Performance (High settings) 1080p/120fps. Frame rate may drop in graphic-intensive scenes.

Simple application Free download Tenoke

Click on the button below to start a simple TENOKE order. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

