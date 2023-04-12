Apocalyptic feelings free download TENOKE





Apocalyptic Vibes TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Apocalyptic TENOKE PC 2023 Game Overview

world

The world is in decline, it is cruel and cold. The echoes of nuclear winter are still heard, civilization was at the peak of its development, people conquered the solar system, colonizing its planets and moons. But several large-scale man-made disasters and successive world wars have plunged the Earth into suffering, and now the remnants of humanity are forced to live a hard life on the remnants of Earth left among the ruins of the old world. The wanderer is walking in the endless wasteland. Your goal is vague, but your intentions are firm. You decide to brave the harsh wasteland and head out on a dangerous path.

Play

Apocalyptic Vibes is an immersive single-player shooter with a non-linear storyline. Fighting and Weapons: Make sure there are quite a few people who want to kill you in the wasteland, you have four main types of weapons: a knife, a pistol and two big guns of your choice. It remains only to get ammunition and use the weapon for its intended purpose, each weapon is specific and has its own tricks in dealing with it. So, for example, by pressing a key, you can make a shot with a gun, double shot with a shotgun, or change the multiplicity of the optical sight. You are only a man, and your enemies are merciless, a few shots are enough for me to die. Only by learning to master your arsenal will you be able to give a decent block in combat. Weather: In each chapter, you can move freely between levels. You will inevitably encounter harsh post-apocalyptic weather: toxic rain, storms, fog and optical phenomena: special equipment and the ability to use the little that the wasteland gives you will help you survive. A hood will protect you from toxic rain, a gas mask from toxic fog, and waypoints with a radio receiver will help you not get lost and give you the opportunity to check the weather forecast in order to stock up on the necessary filters and resources in advance. It is also advisable to always have a supply of provisions and medicines in your inventory. After all, health does not restore itself, equipment and resources must be searched for in the location, recovered from enemies or exchanged through barter. It can also happen over the radio. Walking through the frequencies, you will find various messages and art, such as music, photos or videos.

style

The game is powered by GZDoom, the modern port of the classic Doom engine. The style of the game is “retrorealism”. Realistic picture and sound textures are combined with the classic features of level structure and sprite graphics.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains scenes of violence and excessive caffeine consumption.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Pack/Repacker: TENOKE File Name: Apocalyptic_Vibes_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 475 MBMD5SUM: f2d124a6b159bd28b5276aa2eaa79114

TENOKE SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS Shocking emotions

Before you start Apocalyptic Vibes TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows SteamOS + Linux Minimum:

* Operating System: Windows Vista or later * Processor: SSE-enabled processor * Memory: 2048 MB of RAM * Graphics: GeForce 8, Radeon HD2000, Intel HD 4000 or greater * Storage: 1024 MB available space

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 7 or later * Processor: Quad-core 2.4GHz 64-bit * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti * Storage: 1024MB available space

minimum:

* Operating System: Linux * Processor: SSE-enabled processor * Memory: 2048 MB RAM * Graphics: GeForce 8, Radeon HD2000, Intel HD 4000, or greater * Storage: 1024 MB available space

Recommended:

* Operating System: Linux * Processor: Quad-core 2.4 GHz 64-bit * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti * Storage: 1024 MB available space

Apocalyptic feelings free download TENOKE

Click on below button to start Apocalyptic Vibes TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

