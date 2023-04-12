Labor, technology and the future of work





The way we work is changing rapidly and is being impacted daily by technological advances. When designed and used responsibly, technology can help us reimagine how, where and how we work. However, if poorly designed, technology can harm workers and exacerbate inequalities. SSIR’s 2023 Data on Purpose conference, Making Tech Work for Workers, will take place online May 2-3, with the many workers’ organizations leading the movement to build a fairer and more equitable economy coming together from academia, the public, and others. , featuring conversations with some of the sharpest minds in the business world. society, and the public and private sectors. (Register now for free access)

This reading list covers topics relevant to each session of the conference, including generative AI, regulations to protect workers, the transition to the gig economy, and sharing power and data with workers.

* * *

Day 1: May 2, 2023 How Tech Meets Work Works

Speakers: The opening session, moderated by Nabiha Syed of The Markup, Anita Gurumurthy of IT for Change, Christy Hoffman of UniGlobal Union, and Simon Johnson of MIT Sloan School of Management, explores how technology is impacting the American workforce. and explore what exacerbates inequalities. and globally.

Generative AI: The Untold Story

Speakers: Martha Dark of Foxglove Legal and Asmelash Teka of Lesan AI discuss what responsible development of AI for the workforce looks like.

Case Study: Driver’s Co-op – When Employees Lead Innovation

See how Driver’s Seat Cooperative empowers rideshare drivers by democratizing data. Hays Witt of Driver’s Seat Cooperative, Nicole Moore of Rideshare Drivers United, and Kaiton Williams of Impact America Fund discuss the impact of the app on workers.

The technology we get is the technology we invest in

Speakers: Sushant Kumar of Omidyar Network and Lexi Reese of General Catalyst explore what it means for funders to put employees at the center of decision-making.

DAY 2: May 2, 2023 The End of the Gig Economy and Jobs

Speakers: Anup Kaphle of Rest of World moderated the panel discussion, with Maria Noel Fernandez of Gig Workers Rising, David Weil of Brandeis University, and Biju Mathew of New York Taxi Workers Alliance discussing quality employment and Discuss ways to create working conditions. gig economy.

Bossware is here for you

Speakers: Ryan Gerety of the Athena Coalition, Nzingha Hooker of the National Black Worker Center, and Wilneida Negron of Coworkers demystify the rise of bossware and highlight the multiple impacts technology has on workers inside and outside of work.

Case Study: The Worker Voice Design Lab – What Companies Can Learn by Listening

Learn how the Worker Voice Design Lab, created in partnership between IDEO and the Ford Foundation, harnesses the power of worker-centered design methodologies to optimize business operations in even the most complex sectors. Becky Lee of IDEO and Lisa Dewey-Mattia of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey discuss with SSIR editor Bryan Maygers.

Building digital guardrails that work for your employees

Speakers: New York City Administrative Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi and Fairwork Project’s Kavita Dattani discuss the rules and regulations needed to protect current and future workers.

vision for the future

Speakers: Amanda Ballantyne, AFL-CIO, Roy Bahat, Bloomberg Beta, and Ritse Erumi, Ford Foundation, offer suggestions on how to ensure innovation is a liberating force.

