4 new features added to Google Maps, but you probably won’t be able to access them





Google has rolled out four new features to Google Maps. These new features are intended to help Google Maps users easily find their way around national parks and find things to do based on their location within the parks.Also read – Fitbit users will need a Google account to log in starting this summer

The first feature, with help from the Google Maps community, will allow users to identify the most popular locations within the park, such as attractions, campgrounds, visitor centers and trailheads. When a user searches for a national park on Maps, it displays highlight photos of the major attractions in the area. By tapping on one of the photos, users are shown more information about the place, including videos and reviews. This is provided by someone who has already visited the place. Read also – Want to delete your Twitter account?Here is what you need to do

This update also helps map users explore new trails in the park. According to Google, when users search for trails, the company highlights the entire route on a map, helping users see start and end times and what the route looks like. You’ll see reviews and photos from the community,” the company wrote in a blog post. walk or ride a bicycle. READ ALSO – Google rolls out auto-archiving tool to free up space without deleting apps

Additionally, the latest Google Maps updates help users get more accurate directions. The company says park entrances will be highlighted on maps later this month. Also, when a user requests walking or biking directions to a particular trail, Maps directs the user to the trail’s starting point.

Finally, the company also makes offline maps of national parks available in Maps. A user can download for offline use by tapping the download button on his Google Maps listing of the park. “The download button will appear in park listings later this month,” the company said.

As far as availability goes, these features are only available to Android and iOS users in the US. But the good news is that Google plans to roll out this information to parks around the world in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techlusive.in/apps/google-maps-gets-four-new-features-but-you-probably-cant-access-them-yet-1370761/

