Location still matters for digital innovation

Post-pandemic, the concept of corporate location has never been more fluid. Some, but not many, have gone fully and permanently remote. Other companies are looking at smaller urban or suburban mixed-use real estate nodes to shrink their downtown footprint and showcase how their hybrid workforce wants to live and work.

A November 2022 EY Future Workplace survey of business leaders found that office life is not yet a thing of the past. About 40% of respondents said they are leasing or considering leasing in the main market, and 41% said they are leasing or considering leasing in the suburban market.

In line with these lines, financial technology firm Tipalty’s new digital economy report ranks U.S. states as the most promising digital economies.

The ranking is based on factors such as the number of tech job openings, the size of the total tech workforce, the economic impact of the tech sector, the number of tech companies, U.S. Census Bureau demographic data, and median tech wages. We value. Tipalty ranked Virginia, Massachusetts, Colorado, Maryland, and Washington among the top five state-level digital economies.

These trends are consistent with MIT Sloan research, which found that geographic distance and proximity still play an important role in digital innovation, and that encouraging employees to come together in person for at least some amount of time is an shows clear benefits for

Our research details why and where innovation happens.

Can working in an office help increase innovation and creativity? A study by David Atkin, an economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, shows that it does.

Using geolocation data from mobile phones, Silicon Valley building maps, and patent filings, Atkin and his co-authors found that face-to-face meetings significantly increased patent citations between companies. .

The author could predict:

Eliminating a quarter of face-to-face meetings in Silicon Valley reduces patent citations by about 8.0%. If 25% of the office workers in the sample were working from home instead of the office, there would be a 17.0% decrease in face-to-face meetings and a 5.2% decrease in patent citations. If half the office workers in the sample were telecommuting, there would be a 35.1% decrease in in-person meetings and an 11.8% decrease in citations.

But don’t cancel WFH yet. The authors write that if full-time telecommuters made a conscious effort to meet more people, the impact on innovation could be mitigated.

Innovation still needs a face-to-face component, even for global companies, according to Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation and Inclusion at MIT Sloan and Rob Perons from Queensland University of Technology. . During the webinar, the duo provided insights for entrepreneurial companies trying to innovate in challenging times.

According to Perrons, innovation is about people sharing ideas, coming together, and having these little flashlight moments. As such, some companies are politely advocating for people to go back to the office so they can clash with water coolers.

For hybrid employees, Perrons encouraged regular offsites, coffee dates, and more to mimic water-cooled interactions.

The challenge of tomorrow, said Perrons, is to leverage digital tools while creating opportunities for the human side of innovation.

The most technologically productive locations in the country, such as Silicon Valley, Seattle, and New York, have the highest labor and real estate costs. Is this trade-off worth it for a company looking to establish or expand a location?

A new research paper says yes for the most part. Professors Simon Johnson and Jonathan Gruber of MIT and Professor Enrico Moretti of the University of California, Berkeley say that productivity gains from increased scientific talent density come at additional costs. was found to be more than six times the

That is, unless your company is considering San Francisco. Researchers found diminishing returns in places such as the Bay Area, Boston, and Honolulu where increased R&D costs offset increased productivity.

In a related study, Gruber and Johnson published their 2019 book Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream.

These communities have a large population, a well-educated workforce, and a low cost of living. Federal R&D investments in these hubs can bridge the income and opportunity gap, the authors argue, and foster innovation.

Making many innovations is in the public interest. In an interview, Johnson said businesses tend to develop near where innovation happens. And that intimacy is not necessarily at the national level. At the city level and within the city.

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan have identified five key stakeholders in a thriving innovation ecosystem: research institutions, entrepreneurs, businesses, investors and governments. These entities are bound by a strong social construct of mutual interest, complementary needs and resources, and trust.

According to Fiona Murray, co-director of the MIT Innovation Initiative, and senior lecturer Philip Budden, innovation-driven entrepreneurs are a key component of such an ecosystem.you can’t have a company today [in an ecosystem]; we need leaders to create the companies of the future.

Budden and Murray argued in the MIT Sloan Management Review that innovating companies need to take a systematic approach to identifying and securing competitive advantage from working within their ecosystems. .

In an ensuing webinar, Budden said simply being close to an innovation hub and stopping in from time to time wasn’t enough, citing ineffective external engagement as a common mistake companies make when trying to innovate.

To make the most of these ecosystems, business leaders need to think strategically about what they are trying to achieve. With a clear strategic vision for innovation, leaders can turn their attention to who they want to meet and who can help set up the meeting.

In a June 2021 webinar, Murray and Budden said the innovation ecosystem model will persist after the pandemic, albeit in slightly different ways.

Reflecting what’s happening in the return to the office, the innovation ecosystem will support both face-to-face and geographically dispersed teams, leveraging digital and physical forms of engagement. According to Murray, small ecosystems supported by digital collaboration technologies will thrive and become very vibrant.

Innovation-driven entrepreneurship will become more decentralized, Baden agreed. There are shifts from some big cities, he said. Other locations have the opportunity to acquire globally fluid talent who can work in the heart of America, northern England or cities in various regions of Latin America.

