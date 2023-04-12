Adds hundreds of new free channels to Google TV





Missing your pre-streaming days by clicking through your TV Guide? What if you found three-quarters of an action flick or the last 15 minutes of your cousin Vinny in a fun channel browsing haze? Well, Google TV is your nostalgia cure. Smart TV operating systems are stepping into the future of streaming.

Google TV has expanded its line of free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels for customers who own one of the company’s smart TVs or enabled Chromecast devices. With new integrated access to streaming services like Tubi and Plex, existing content on Pluto TV, and the launch of Google’s own lineup, Google TV now has over 800 free channels to browse. press release on Tuesday.

Google’s channels include streaming versions of NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox. Other popular content like his HBO show (see Tubi’s Westworld), which is rented out to partner streams, is now available as well. According to Google, it offers channels in more than 10 languages ​​in total, including Spanish, Japanese, and Hindi.

Its countless shows, movies, news and other content are available on the redesigned Google TV.[ライブ]You can find it in tab. Go live and you’ll see a new old-school-style TV guide his menu that shows the program schedule sorted into different categories and time slots. Unlike what many have come to associate with streaming, Google’s Live FAST channels do not allow users to select shows by episode or start at the beginning of a movie. are scheduled in advance and shown at specific times. There are ads that cannot be skipped. Anyone who has ever watched cable TV should know that.

Google TV customers can also add other paid live TV services to the Google Live menu (that is, if they have YouTube TV or a satellite dish). The company claims that this means Google can now offer more free TV channels in one place than any other smart TV platform.

It might seem counterintuitive that streaming would throw us back into the days of ad-based cable. It sounds like it’s craving the content stream. According to Comcast analysis, FAST viewership will double between 2021 and 2022.

For now, Google’s expanded live content menu is available to users with enabled Chromecast devices and TVs with built-in Google TV, such as smart TVs from Sony and Philips. The company plans to bring the TV guide and free channels to select his Android devices later this year as well.

