How to enable Google Chrome Reader Mode





As readers migrate from print to online media, many web browsers have built-in reader modes to make reading easier. This feature simplifies the layout of web pages by removing ads, buttons, videos, and navigation panels. So readers can read the important content of the page without any distractions.

Google Chrome Reader Mode is one such feature. This browser secret feature is now available with the release of version 75. However, to use this feature, it must be enabled. How do I enable hidden reader mode in Chrome? This is what I was trying to answer today.

So read on:

Update: In March 2023, Google announced a new reader mode for customizable sidebars in Chrome 114 and ChromeOS. This new feature is different from Chrome’s hidden reader mode, which transforms web pages into readable views. The sidebar launched in the version above loads his second copy of the page and allows the user to get rid of distracting elements such as videos and images. You can also adjust visual elements such as font size, typeface, spacing, and text color.

How to enable hidden reader mode in Google Chrome

Unlike Reader View in Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome Reader Mode is still . Therefore, the feature must be enabled to take advantage of it. There are two ways to enable reader mode in your browser.

Method 1: Enable reader mode using Chrome flags.

Step 1: Type chrome://flags/ in Chrome’s URL bar. Then press Enter and you should see something like this on your screen:

Step 2:[実験]Type “enable reader mode” in the search box that appears on the tab.

Step 3: In the dropdown menu[有効]Click to enable reader mode.

Step 4:[再起動]Click to restart your browser.

Step 5: Open the webpage you want to access in reader mode.

Step 6: Next, click on the right side of Chrome’s URL bar.[リーダー モードに入る]Click the button.

As a result, you should be able to see the webpage in reading view without any banners, ads, videos, sidebars, etc. Instead, only the main and important content of the page that is useful for the reader is displayed.

at the top of the page[A]button to include page display settings[外観のカスタマイズ]Show the box. For example, you can increase or decrease the font size, or drag the slider left or right to enlarge the text on the page. Page background color options are also available.

Method 2: Enable Chrome Reader Mode using an extension

Google Chrome extensions can manage everything from screen recording to time tracking. There is also an extension that enables reader mode with a single click.

Step 1: Search for Reader Mode in the Chrome Web Store.

Step 2: Select Extensions,[Chrome に追加]Click.

Step 4: Next,[拡張機能を追加]Click. Open the desired web page.

Step 5: Enable Chrome Reader Mode by clicking the added extension icon from the top right corner.

You can disable reader mode by clicking the extension icon again.

That’s all you need to do to enable reader mode in Google Chrome. Now you can minimize distractions while reading text in Chrome. Enjoy a simpler and cleaner view of web pages. Images will still be displayed, but no ads or other non-essential elements will be displayed.

