Discover the future at BEYOND Expo 2023, the leading event driving innovation and growth in Asia





MACAU, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) returns to Macau from May 10-12, 2023 for its third edition. The world of ever-evolving technology. BEYOND Expo will focus on three key areas that reflect the growing importance of sustainability, healthcare innovation and consumer technology in today’s business environment. TechNode Global is the host of the ORIGIN Conference, an exclusive event focused on Southeast Asia at BEYOND Week.

According to the recent Asia CEO Survey, which sought insights from large companies and SMEs in Southeast Asia, 8 out of 10 CEOs have invested in innovation in the past year, and 78.2% expect to do so in the next 12 months. plans to increase spending on BEYOND Expo supports these businesses by showcasing cutting-edge advances in product and service innovation, providing companies with the tools and networks to stay competitive and adapt to evolving market dynamics. To do.

Surveyed CEOs consider the availability of new technologies, meeting customer needs and expectations, and responding to market dynamics as key drivers of innovation. BEYOND Expo highlights these elements and provides a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and networking.

“Asian economies and businesses are constantly striving for new growth avenues, and innovation is a fundamental force in this effort. It’s interesting to see what they’re doing, they’re looking for innovation in different ways,” said the Asia CEO Survey.

BEYOND Expo will feature panels, workshops, and talks by industry experts to share best practices and practical solutions. BEYOND Expo offers customized content and resources to address the challenges facing local businesses and small businesses. The event also fosters dialogue between the public and private sectors, fosters government support for innovation and fosters a collaborative environment.

Here’s why BEYOND Expo is the meeting for companies looking to innovate and stay competitive:

Unrivaled Networking Opportunities: With nearly 800 exhibitors and 55,000 attendees from around the world, BEYOND Expo is an excellent way for companies to connect with global innovation enthusiasts, industry leaders and potential partners. provide a platform. The event will offer over 100 networking sessions to foster collaboration and exchange of ideas across a variety of sectors including companies, products, capital and industries. Cutting Edge Industry Insights: BEYOND Expo will host nearly 200 industry forums with over 200 business leaders as speakers to share their expertise and vision on the latest trends and technologies. Attendees will gain valuable insights into innovative medicine, biotechnology, big data medicine, AI medicine, green cities, alternative energy solutions, smart manufacturing, semiconductor chips, and more. Focus on innovation that matters: Dedicated summits within BEYOND Expo will provide in-depth discussion and knowledge sharing on topics shaping the future of these industries. BEYOND Sustainability, BEYOND Healthcare and BEYOND ConsumerTech give businesses access to the most relevant and transformative innovations in these key areas. An exclusive Southeast Asia-focused event at BEYOND Week, the ORIGIN conference brings together industry leaders, investors and innovators to discuss the landscape of Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem. Global Investment Summit: BEYOND’s Global Investment Summit provides a platform for entrepreneurs, top investors and industry leaders to discuss and share their experiences in discovering promising innovations. The summit enables companies to explore potential investment opportunities and learn from the industry’s best. New Product Launch Event: The New Product Launch Event on May 10 will gather major media platforms in China and around the world, providing a great opportunity for enterprises to showcase their latest innovations to a global audience. Strong partnerships and media presence: BEYOND Expo has established strong partnerships with the international community, his partners and the media to ensure comprehensive promotion and coverage of the event. These partnerships will amplify the impact of the innovations unveiled at BEYOND Expo and further generate global interest in the technologies on display.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of technological innovation and participate in Asia’s largest and most influential technology exhibition. Attending BEYOND Expo 2023 is an important step for companies looking to broaden their horizons, gain valuable industry insights and make meaningful connections in the global tech scene.

About Beyond

Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has successfully hosted two events, growing into one of the largest and most influential tech expos in Asia, with over 800 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees worldwide collecting people. BEYOND Expo runs his 150+ industry forums with over 500 business leaders as speakers, providing a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

Focusing on the three major industries of ConsumerTech, Healthcare and Sustainability, BEYOND Expo connects global innovation enthusiasts, promotes deep exchanges in all fields including companies, products, capital and industries, and promotes global technological innovations. We look forward to promoting the scene. Asia Pacific and around the world.

Official website: https://beyondexpo.com

Contact: Stanley Chong (tnglobal@technode.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/discover-the-future-at-beyond-expo-2023-the-leading-event-for-driving-innovation-and-growth-in-asia-399816.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related