Android Developer Blog: Android 14 Beta 1





Posted by Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering Today we are releasing the first beta of Android 14. It builds on core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization, and continues to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets. , foldable, etc. We’ve been making steady progress to improve the functionality and stability of Android 14. Now is the time to open up the experience to both developers and early adopters.

Android offers enhancements and new features all year round. Feedback about the Android Beta Program plays an important role in the continuous improvement of Android. The Android 14 developer site has more information about the beta, including Pixel downloads and release timelines. We look forward to hearing from you. Please continue to help us make Android a platform that works for everyone.

Work across form factors

Android 14 builds on the work done in past releases to support tablets and foldable form factors, with design inspiration, development guides and other tools to help improve your app experience. and build resources.

Smarter system UI

In the Android operating system, functionality is implemented by two separate but equally important packages: the framework that provides services and the system UI that allows users to control those services. Each Android release brings new improvements to the system UI. Here are some of the things you might notice in Beta 1.

new back arrow

The gesture navigation experience now has a more prominent back arrow while navigating the app, making the back gesture more understandable and useful. Also, the back arrow complements the user’s wallpaper or device theme.

Powerful System Share Sheets With Android 14, you can now add custom actions to system share sheets that your app calls. Create a custom ChooserAction using ChooserAction.Builder and specify the list of ChooserActions as Intent.EXTRA_CHOOSER_CUSTOM_ACTIONS in the Intent created with Intent.createChooser.

Additionally, the system now uses more app signals to determine direct share target ranking. Call pushDynamicShortcut to provide a signal and report shortcut usage on the corresponding function binding.

more graphics capabilities

Android 14 adds new graphics features that you can use to make your app stand out.

Paths are now queryable and interpolable

Android’s Path API is a powerful and flexible mechanism for creating and rendering vector graphics. Starting with Android 14, you can query the path to see what the path contains. API updates include the ability to interpolate between paths with exact structural matches, enable morphing effects, and the AndroidX library provides backward compatibility to API 21. Please see here for the detail.

Language settings per personalization app

Android 14 enhances per-app language settings, allowing you to dynamically customize the set of languages ​​displayed in the per-app language list in Android settings, providing a way for IMEs to know the current app UI language. will be Starting with Android Studio Giraffe Canary 7 and AGP 8.1.0-alpha07, you can configure your app to automatically support per-app language settings. Based on your project resources, the Android Gradle plugin generates a LocaleConfig file and adds a reference to it to the generated manifest file, so you don’t have to manually create or update the file when language support changes. is gone. For more information, see Automatic language support per app and leave us feedback.

Limit visibility to accessibility services focused on privacy disabilities

Android 14 introduces the accessibilityDataSensitive attribute to allow apps to restrict the visibility of specific views to only those accessibility services that claim to assist users with disabilities. Play Protect ensures that apps downloaded from the Play Store are true to these claims. TalkBack and other services that claim to help users with disabilities are not affected by this attribute.

Apps can consider using accessibilityDataSensitive for the following purposes:

Protect user data (private information, plaintext passwords, etc.)

App compatibility

If you haven’t yet tested your app for Android 14 compatibility, now is the time to do so. Android 14 is currently in beta, making it accessible to early adopter users as well as developers. In the coming weeks, we expect more users to try our app on Android 14 and report any issues they find.

To test compatibility, install your published app on a device or emulator running Android 14 Beta and go through all the flows of your app. Check out the behavior changes and focus on testing. Please publish an update as soon as possible after fixing the issue.

It’s also a good time to start preparing your app for targeting Android 14 by testing the App Compatibility Changes toggle in Developer Options.

Toggle app compatibility in developer options. Get started with Android 14

Today’s beta release includes everything you need to try out Android 14 features, test your apps, and provide feedback. If you want to test your app on a tablet or foldable device, the easiest way is to use the Android Emulator in the tablet or foldable configuration in the latest preview of Android Studio SDK Manager. Now that we’re in beta, you can register your supported Pixel device here to get this and future Android 14 beta and feature drop beta updates wirelessly. If you don’t have a Pixel device, you can use a 64-bit system image with the Android Emulator in Android Studio.

For the best development experience on Android 14, we recommend using the latest preview of Android Studio Giraffe (or the latest Giraffe+ version). After setup is complete, you need to:

Try out new features and APIs. Your feedback is very important to perfecting the API. Please report any issues in the tracker on the feedback page. Test your current app compatibility. Find out if your app is affected by Android 14’s default behavior changes. Install your app on a device or emulator running Android 14 and test it extensively. Test apps with opt-in changes – Android 14 has opt-in behavior changes that only affect apps when targeting new platforms. It is important to understand and evaluate these changes early. For ease of testing, the changes can be toggled on and off individually.

Throughout the Android 14 release cycle, we regularly update preview and beta system images and SDKs.

If you are already enrolled in the Android 13 QPR Beta program and your device is supported, you will be able to take advantage of Android 14 Beta 1 without any additional action.

For more information on how to get the beta, visit the Android 14 developer site.

