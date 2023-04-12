Pentagon should expand role of Defense Innovation Unit, experts say





Former Washington defense officials and industry executives have called on the Pentagon to expand the influence of commercial innovation hubs to make it easier for the military to buy off-the-shelf technology.

The recommendations come from the Atlantic Council Committee on Defense Innovation Adoption, a panel of defense experts convened to consider how the U.S. Department of Defense can better integrate new technology into its arsenal.

During our time at the Pentagon, we discovered that the United States did not have an innovation problem, but rather an innovation adoption problem, the commission said in Washington. The DC-based think tank said in an interim report released on April 12. Our country leads many emerging technologies related to defense and security, from artificial intelligence and directed energy to quantum information technology. But the Department of Defense struggles to identify, adopt, integrate, and apply these technologies to military applications.

The Defense Innovation Unit, a Silicon Valley-based organization founded in 2015 to advance the integration of commercial technologies within the Department of Defense, seeks to acquire capabilities from nontraditional defense companies for use in military services. I have successfully migrated. But its former leader, Mike Brown, noted a lack of support from senior Pentagon leaders.

With that in mind, the group calls on the Department of Defense to increase its budget, strengthen its relationships with military offices that purchase and develop defense capabilities, and position itself as a leader in innovation and technology adoption to bring commercial technology to market. He called for an increase in the DIU’s role of leading the department.

According to the report, DIU should be resourced and empowered to expand the defense ecosystem by actively engaging start-ups, non-traditional vendors and capital market players.

To increase the organization’s rate of technology transfer, the committee, which includes former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, former Pentagon acquisition executives Ellen Lord, and Michelle Frauny, said the DIU will work closely with the military to ensure that their We recommend that you ensure that you can migrate Utilize off-the-shelf weapons and other enabling technologies.

The Department of Defense is on the road to expanding the influence of each agency. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on April 4 that the director of the DIU would not report to the undersecretary of defense for research and technology, but would respond directly to the undersecretary of defense.

The report also calls for the DIU to partner with Undersecretary of Defense (Acquisition and Sustainability) Bill LaPlante and other procurement officials to streamline the process of purchasing commercial capacity and make it easier for companies to work with governments. I’m here.

The team will strengthen building commercial practices early in the program and prior to purchase by incorporating it into the acquisition strategy template and program review, the report said. We will also work with the defense industry, capital markets, and Congress to develop a broad set of rapid financing tools and approaches to demand signals that match the speed of commercial innovation cycles.

DIU and Pentagon acquisition leaders must publish commercial channels or guides on how the program can integrate technology from non-traditional companies by the end of 2023, the commission said.

Reduce innovation lag time

The DIU’s recommendation is one of ten proposals included in the Commission’s interim report. The idea is to inform Congressional and Defense Department leaders as they make policy and budget decisions in the coming months. The panel plans to issue a final report in September to expand on the initial reforms.

Some of the recommendations include changes to the Pentagon’s business practices and budgeting processes. This includes a long timeline for moving the technology from demonstration to production.

One proposal aims to reduce that gap, noting that even after successful technical demonstrations, it often takes the DoD two to four years to purchase capabilities. The committee recommends to Congress to establish his $250 million endowment in the fiscal year 2024 defense spending bill.

This will significantly reduce the traditionally long lag time for successful vendors to receive funding while the Department of Defense finalizes requirements, funding and contracts, the commission said.

With the first 10 satellites, the Space Development Agency hopes to eventually build a space-based mesh network that will allow sensors in orbit to pass data to shooters in near real time. (Jumpy Studio/Getty Images)

The Panel also said that the Space Force, an acquisition organization within the Space Force, was created to launch large constellations of small satellites in just over two years, quickly doing what traditional organizations would take a decade to achieve. I called the development agency.

The SDA should serve as a model for rapid acquisition methods that utilize commercial technology to meet the requirements, the committee wrote. LaPlante recommends forming a team to explore agency success and create a framework that other acquisition offices can replicate.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the U.S. military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reports on some of the Department of Defense’s most important procurement, budget, and policy challenges.

