DHS S&T Head Dimitri Kusnezov Shares Emerging Technology Priorities

Dmitri Kusnezov / Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology, Photo: Sydney Phoenix

In recent years, changing global dynamics have underscored the importance of homeland security to the United States, with some countries’ top security leaders taking a closer look at how emerging technologies are shaping the competitive landscape. .

The Department of Homeland Security’s Directorate General of Science and Technology serves as the agency’s research and development arm, responsible for developing and transitioning technologies to support combatants and national security missions.

The Director General, Dr. Dimitri Kusnesov, who has been confirmed to take up the position in September 2022, recently identified the technologies posing the greatest risk to the country and the most potentially dangerous. shared thoughts about We promise our technical superiority.

Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov will headline the GovCon Wires Virtual Defending the Homeland: Science & Technology Forum on April 18th. To join the timely conversation, register here.

It focuses on how new technologies can be combined to create new capabilities and threats. Dr. Kusnezov told Signal Magazine:

To prepare for the future, we need to stay ahead in areas such as quantum technology, autonomous systems and nanoscience to make possible what was previously thought impossible, he added.

Dr. Kusnezov shared that globalization and rapid commercial advances in these areas have simultaneously unlocked new opportunities and threat vectors, suggesting the need to keep a broad perspective and consider the opportunities and risks associated with these developments. I warned you there is.

Global connectivity accelerates open innovation and enables everyone to participate. Tools, affordability, and user connectivity enable people to create low-cost, disruptive surprises limited only by their creativity. Many of these technologies raise serious ethical, regulatory and treaty issues, he revealed.

Going forward, the top priorities of Dr. Kusnesov’s Board of Directors include strengthening the workforce, serving the operational component, preparing for the future, and fostering innovation.

I hope to increase the organization on innovation, emerging technology risks, impacts and opportunities, and form the right partnerships to accelerate progress and prepare for complex missions. Our team is ready for this exciting time, he added.

Join Dr. Kusnezov and other key Homeland Security figures at the GovCon Wires Defending the Homeland: Science & Technology Forum on April 18th. Registration is here.

video of the day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govconwire.com/2023/04/dhs-sandt-head-dimitri-kusnezov-shares-emerging-tech-priorities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related