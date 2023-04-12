Ministry of Education Narrows Down Outsourced Guidance





Following criticism from various higher education institutions, the Department of Education is clarifying the companies and activities covered by the new definition of third-party servicers.



The Department of Education says its controversial guidance on outsourcing is not as extensive as critics claim.

Study abroad programs, international student recruitment, partnerships with external medical facilities, course-sharing agreements, etc. are not subject to third-party servicer requirements. Many higher education bodies and organizations involved in study abroad and international education have expressed concerns in recent weeks about how the proposed guidance will affect their programs, undersecretary James Kubar said Tuesday. urged them to issue clarifications.

The department has already benefited from hearing feedback from stakeholders. We will continue to review the helpful suggestions we receive and continue to engage with the community to the extent that is acceptable and appropriate, he wrote Kvaal.

The ministry also plans to postpone guidance as it considers more than 1,000 comments received in the letter. Instead of going into effect on September 1 as planned, the guidance will apply six months after the final letter is issued.

Faculty Guidance is part of a multi-pronged effort to gather more information about online program manager engagements with colleges and strengthen corporate oversight. However, several critics of the guidance argued in public comments that the guidance goes far beyond his OPM and has many other unintended consequences, including the potential to disrupt educational services. .

The department said in guidance issued in February that entities involved in administering federal student aid for educational institutions are considered third-party servicers. but the guidance expands the definition of a third-party servicer to include entities that perform the functions of student recruitment and retention, software product and service delivery, including Title IV administrative activities. included. , and the provision of educational content and instruction. (Title IV refers to Title IV of the Higher Education Act, which authorizes federal financial assistance programs.)

Department of Education guidance currently states that educational institutions cannot engage third-party servicers located outside the United States or owned by individuals who are not US citizens or lawful residents. .

Back in 2016, Kvaal wrote that it intends to remove provisions in its Guidance Document on Foreign Ownership of Third-Party Servicers, intended to protect taxpayers from irrecoverable debts to foreign owners. I’m here.

However, based on the comments received, the number and breadth of servicers with at least some foreign capital is growing in the context of a changing higher education market where institutions are increasingly adopting technology-based solutions. , I believe the problem is: Kvaal said it would be better considered through negotiated rulemaking.

Greg Hess, president of IES Abroad, a nonprofit that provides study abroad opportunities, said the update gave him a complete understanding of his organization. He was concerned about how the guidance would affect his work.

The case is closed for us, he said. It’s a bit like Christmas Day.

Several higher education groups and companies operating in the industry have asked the Ministry of Education to withdraw the guidance altogether. Her 2U, a prominent online program manager considered a third-party servicer under the Guidance, filed a lawsuit to block its implementation.

Kvaal said it will carefully consider public comments on areas of confusion or concern and will consider clarifying and narrowing the scope of its guidance in several areas, including software and computer services, student retention and educational content. These clarifications may include other areas as we continue to consider comments and try to balance increased transparency with the need for oversight and administrative burdens, etc.

The US Council on Education, 2U, and others have asked the Department of Education to use a negotiated rulemaking process to change the rules for third-party service providers. The issue is on the agency’s regulatory agenda this year and was a frequent topic at Tuesday’s hearings that kick off negotiated rulemaking.

John Fansmith, senior vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education, thinks it shows just how complex this is and how broad and important the concerns we’ve highlighted are. We thank the department for recognizing that fact, identifying exemptions, and establishing more reasonable timeframes for implementing guidance.

