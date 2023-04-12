FCC officially launches space agency





The Federal Communications Commission officially added two new divisions to its organizational chart on Tuesday. Space Agency and Office of International Affairs to strengthen U.S. leadership in space and to support satellite regulation and orbital debris mitigation.

The FCC originally announced the launch of the Space Bureau in November and then approved its creation in a January vote. The Space Agency and the new Office of International Affairs will replace the International Office, which previously dealt with international telecommunications and satellite programs and policies such as licensing and regulation. The reorganization plan was approved by the Office of Management and Budget and the necessary congressional committees. The reorganization is complete upon completion of filing in the Federal Register.

FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday that the newly launched space agency will support US leadership in the emerging space economy and provide long-term technology to address satellite policy. It said it would promote public capacity and approve coordination with other agencies. kickoff event.

Julie Carney heads the Space Agency and Ethan Lucarelli heads the Office of International Affairs.

Carney outlined her vision for the new space station, highlighting the team’s experience.

I truly believe that the Space Agency is a place for teams to grow, learn, innovate and thrive, and a very talented team is joining the new Agency, she said. We are very much looking forward to more people joining us in the coming weeks and months and collaborating with our industry colleagues.

Carney said she did the math and estimates the team already has more than 175 years of experience. Therefore, my vision for the Bureau is for us to join enthusiastically at the gate.

Kearney said the Space Agency’s priority is to promote cooperation between American leadership and industry and government.

Of course, the first real focus was on modernizing regulations to align with our new reality and supporting technological innovation. One thing is to be more transparent.

She added that visibility and face-to-face interactions will also be a focus.

We want to be there, Kearney said. We want people to visit us. I also want to get out of Washington DC and experience the technology I see on paper. And ideally, if I call you, they’ll answer, but I hope you’ll call us too. We want to continue and engage with the traditions that the Commission has with regulated companies.

Kearney said the Space Innovation Agenda, in which the FCC accelerates the regulatory review process, increases the size of the agency’s satellite sector by 38%, develops new opportunities for satellite broadband services, and modernizes the spectrum, is also a big move for the space agency. I said it would be the focus. It not only accelerates the process of application processing, promotes innovative technologies and new space activities, but also updates space safety regulations.

In addition, she lists proposed rulemaking notices on supplemental coverage from space, which the FCC is seeking comment on, and spectrum systems for non-geostationary orbits and fixed satellite surface systems, as examples of items the Federal Communications Agency will address. Highlighted revisions to sharing rules. upon. Additionally, she said the Space Agency is working to streamline processes, especially applications. Other priorities, Kearney said, include exploring surface assembly and fabrication in space.

She said, for example, the 2023 World Radiocommunications Conference will see the Space Agency and the Office of International Affairs work together.

Carney is very excited to work with the FCC team to accelerate the pace of satellite innovation and bring communications to everyone. He also promotes and demonstrates U.S. leadership in the space economy and helps his friends and colleagues, industry and government make it happen.

