Ear pain, hoarseness, itchy skin?Doctors Answer Google’s Top Allergy Questions Ahead of Allergy Season

SAN FRANCISCO — Got an itchy nose? Maybe a tickling throat? Well, you are not alone. According to Google, in the past week, allergy was the most searched word in the United States, more than any other country in the world, followed by Japan.

And after a rainy winter filled with California’s atmospheric rivers, this allergy season looks like it packs a punch.

RELATED: Are Your Pollen Allergies Overwhelming Already?this is the reason

Dr. Joshua Jacobs, an allergist and immunologist, said:

On Google, we also saw users searching for symptoms related to allergies. The top of that question is “Does pollen make you tired?” This was his second most popular “makes you tired” trend in the past month in the US.

So we decided to ask Dr. Jacobs of Google for some frequently asked questions about allergies. Here is his answer:

Can Allergies Cause Hoarseness?

“Of course. After a runny or stuffy nose, especially when you’re lying down at night and choking, you’ll be mouth breathing and dehydrating the upper airway will strain the vocal cords.”

Do Allergies Hurt Your Ears?

“If the middle ear can’t evenly distribute the pressure, it may feel full and rupture, causing fluid to build up in the ear.”

Does pollen cause itchy skin?

“For certain people who are extremely sensitive, direct contact with pollen can actually cause problems.

Is it helpful to consume raw local honey?

“Plants with pollen are very dull looking. No flowers so bees don’t visit. I think buying local honey is a great idea. Expectations to help with allergies are relatively low.” must.”

What helps with nasal symptoms?

“I hardly ever go a day without a patient telling me how much better wearing a mask has made them feel. Many now say they plan to wear it outside during the season because it really helps.” Any mask will help.”

What Helps with Eye Symptoms?

“Eye symptoms are due to direct contact with pollen in the eyes, so wearing good sunglasses can be very helpful outdoors. Putting some eye drops in before you go out is much better. And Put those sunglasses on.”

California has been hit by storm after storm so far this year. The big question here is, did the rains have any impact on the state’s water levels? Learn more about the current state of drought, snowfall and reservoirs here.

If you’re using the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/allergy-season-how-long-do-seasonal-allergies-last-bay-area-natural-remedies-for/13114798/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related