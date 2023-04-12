Recognize the glorious spirits of the past and pass on their lessons to the next generation





Avani Desai is CEO of Schellman, a leader in cybersecurity audits and assessments (SOC, ISO, PCI, FedRAMP).

As we close out Women’s History Month, I think it’s imperative that we acknowledge the tremendous contributions women make to the tech industry. From Ada Lovelace’s contribution to the ‘Analytical Engine’, to Catherine Johnson’s critical calculations for NASA’s first space exploration expedition, and Annie Easley, sometime used to develop battery technology for the first hybrid vehicles. women have always been integral to society. Development of the technology industry.

These amazing women have paved the way for technology for countless women today who are making great contributions in a variety of industries. However, as women continue to be underrepresented in the tech industry and as the sector continues to grapple with issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, today’s female tech workers need only be aware of the challenges and obstacles that still exist. Instead, we must take an active role in addressing and dismantling them. Including passing on lessons learned to generations that occupy the same mantle.

The Power of “No”

In that sense, one of the most important things I’ve learned throughout my career is the value of saying no. As women, we often feel the need to say yes to everything to prove ourselves and our abilities, but that can often lead to overcommitment and burnout. Also, it’s important to realize that you don’t have to take everything. Everything may seem like an opportunity, but we can and should prioritize the real drivers that move us forward in our careers.

Employing innovation and efficiency

The technology industry is constantly evolving, and those of us in this space know it’s important to stay ahead of the curve by embracing new technologies and processes. But it’s not just about hardware. Innovation also means being open to change, thinking outside the box with new and interesting solutions, and women bring their own perspectives and ideas to the table. If you are a woman in the tech industry, please know that your input and strengths matter if we truly want to drive innovation and progress in our industry.

At the same time, it is also important to do your work efficiently and effectively. The pace of technological advancement is so fast that if you’re not constantly striving to improve and optimize your work, you can easily get left behind. So use your time and resources strategically and focus on the most impactful and most important tasks and projects.

Mentor effect

One of these meaningful endeavors is mentoring and sponsoring others. Of course, personal career development is important, but we also need to support and improve the people around us. To do this, I actively seek opportunities to share my knowledge and experience with others and to mentor and sponsor the next generation of women in tech. Working together in this way will help create a more diverse and inclusive industry and ensure that future generations of women have the support and resources they need to succeed. can do.

Underlying all of this is the fact that we can never be satisfied with the status quo. Celebrating our achievements and successes is important, but we must always strive for more, set ambitious goals, and push beyond our comfort zones to achieve them. That said, it’s also important to recognize when it’s time to pivot and change our approach to careers and work so that we can all continue to grow and evolve.

So let’s celebrate Women’s History Month recently and, given the incredible contribution women have made to the tech industry, recognize the work that still needs to be done to create a more inclusive and diverse industry. Proactively addressing issues, embracing the lessons of saying no, focusing on innovation and efficiency, mentoring and sponsoring others, and never being satisfied with the status quo will move the industry forward and the next generation. can continue to inspire Number of women in tech industry.

