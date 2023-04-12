Lawmakers make bipartisan call to bolster congressional support for developing global technology security strategy





On Tuesday, a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers called on their colleagues to work with an international committee developing a global technology security strategy to counter the threat of technological authoritarianism by China and other hostile states. asked.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., Todd Young R-Ind. Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty, Texas Republican Michael McCaul, and Josh Gottheimer, DN.J. , called on fellow senators and representatives to get involved in what the Global Tech Security Commission does. It is a timely and important mission to promote freedom and prosperity across our allied democracies and to foster a high-tech, innovation-driven job market in America.

Citing a Chinese high-altitude reconnaissance balloon that flew over much of the United States in late January and early February before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, lawmakers said they wanted to do whatever the Chinese government had available. He said he had shown his determination to use technical means. Investigate vulnerabilities in US defenses.

To counter threats of this kind, the signatories of the letter said lawmakers will work with the committee to ensure that the United States and its international allies can work together across a range of critical technological issues at a time of rising authoritarianism around the world. I said we need to make sure we are cooperating.

America’s domestic actions, built on basic bipartisan laws such as CHIPS and the Science Act, must be complemented by the actions of our allies and partners, leveraging private sector innovation. .

Launched in May 2022, the Global Tech Security Commission is a partnership between Purdue University’s Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy and the Atlantic Council to develop a global technology security strategy that protects freedom through the adoption of trusted technology. is.

The committee is led by Keith Krakformer, former Under Secretary of State during the Trump administration, and former DocuSign CEO, former President of Estonia from 2016 to 2021, and former chairman of the Three Seas Initiative. Kersti Karyuraid serves as co-chair. All five of his MPs who signed the letter serve as honorary co-chairs of the committee.

Both sides of the corridor recognize that the United States and the free world face increasing technological threats from authoritarian regimes such as Russia, China and Iran, Krach said in a statement. Bipartisan support for the Global Tech Security Commission conveys the urgency of its mission.

The global technology security strategy being developed by the Commission includes a comprehensive set of offensive and defensive strategies for national security technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors. . In a letter, lawmakers said the development of the strategy will bring together and unite like-minded countries, harness private sector innovation and resources, and create a global network to develop, protect and adopt trusted technologies. said it helps to

In addition to the five senators and representatives who signed Tuesday’s letter, Senators Mark Warner, D-Va. and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Reps. R-Fura. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. He is also listed as an Honorary Co-Chair of the Commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/cxo-briefing/2023/04/lawmakers-issue-bipartisan-call-urging-congressional-support-development-global-tech-security-strategy/385116/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related